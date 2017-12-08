India vs Sri Lanka: VVS Laxman Trolls Russel Arnold Over ODI Series Prediction

VVS Laxman and Russel Arnold are part of the commentary team for the India-SL series.

Former Sri Lanka batsman-turned-commentator Russel Arnold found himself in a rather embarrassing situation after former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted him in response to his prediction for the India-Sri Lanka ODI series. "So Test series ends 1-0 and I can promise you the ODI's wont end 5-0 like it did a few months ago !!!," Russel tweeted. With Lanka scheduled to play only only three and not five ODIs against India, Laxman, in typical style, made his point in a simple yet effective manner. "Sure Russel , it won't in a 3 match series. This prediction won't fail," Laxman replied.

So Test series ends 1-0 and I can promise you the ODI's wont end 5-0 like it did a few months ago !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 7, 2017

Sure Russel , it won't in a 3 match series. This prediction won't fail. https://t.co/zhJTlwUV92 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2017

Fans gave Laxman a thumbs up for that 'very very special' response.

?????? — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) December 8, 2017

Russel reeling in a big fish in his net there.... — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) December 8, 2017

Dinesh Chandimal's side fought hard during the Tests to restrict the final scoreline to 1-0. Ahead of Sri Lanka's arrival in India, very few experts and fans had given them a chance of being competitive against Virat Kohli's dominant side.

The two teams will now compete in the 3-match ODI series, starting December 10. The tour will conclude with a 3-match T20I series.

Earlier in the year, India India whitewashed Sri Lanka 9-0 (3 Tests, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I) across all-formats.

It was the first time that an Indian cricket team registered an all-win record across formats in an overseas tour.