India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Shows his Caring Side, Helps TV Crew Get Treatment

Updated: 14 November 2017 20:32 IST

In full flow at the practice session, the Indian skipper missed one of Mohammed Shami's deliveries that went out of the net and hit on the forehead of a TV crew member.

Virat Kohli ensured that the TV crew member got proper treatment. © PTI

India captain Virat Kohli showed his caring side during the team's training session when he rushed to attend a TV crew member who was hit by a ball. In full flow at the practice session, the Indian skipper missed one of Mohammed Shami's deliveries that went out of the net and hit on the forehead of a TV crew member. Kohli immediately stopped his batting practice and rushed to attend him as Shami too joined in and called for the Indian team physio.

Kohli ensured that the TV crew member got proper treatment before he resumed his practice.

At the nets, Kohli called a carpenter to chop off his blade for about an inch as he was seen batting with a shorter handle to get more control of his bottom hand.

Kohli's last big knock in Test cricket was on February 9, a 204 against a lowly Bangladesh in Hyderabad. His last six Test innings scores read 42, 13, 3, 6, 12 and 0.

