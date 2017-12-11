 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: 'Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Cancelled', Jokes Twitter After Dharamsala Debacle

Updated: 11 December 2017 08:46 IST

Tweets On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Go Viral After Batting Debacle In Dharamsala ODI

Virat Kohli has been rested for the limited-overs cricket series vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

Virat Kohli-minus India suffered a humiliating loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the three ODI series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The Indian batting line-up, led by Kohli, had plundered the Sri Lankan attack in the Test series. However, in the opening ODI found it was found all at sea without their talismanic leader. India were bundled out for 112 in 38.2 overs and that gave fans on Twitter the opportunity to go to town and poke fun of the 'Men in Blue'.

Few fans came up with viral tweets following Indian batting order's debacle.

Other fans on Twitter too were unforgiving and came up with some hilarious tweets to poke fun at the Indian team.

According to reports in the media, Virat and Anushka are set to tie the knot in Italy this week. However, there has been no confirmation whatsoever from the couple.

Meanwhile, in Dharamsala, the Sri Lanka captain Ruchira Perera won a crucial toss as the visitors put in a brilliant bowling performance to bundle out India for a paltry 112 in 38.4 overs. Suranga Lakmal, who achieved his career best figures of 4 for 13, shone with the ball and was ably supported by Nuwan Pradeep (2/37) and Angelo Mathews (1/8).

Chasing 113 for victory, the Lankan Lions rode on Upul Tharanga's 49 off 46 balls to achieve the target in just 20.4 overs

Topics : India Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • India's top order collapsed in the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka
  • Virat Kohli has been rested for the limited-overs vs Sri Lanka
  • Media reports suggest Virat and Anushka are to get married this week
