India vs Sri Lanka: 'Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Wedding Cancelled', Jokes Twitter After Dharamsala Debacle

Virat Kohli has been rested for the limited-overs cricket series vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

Virat Kohli-minus India suffered a humiliating loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the three ODI series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. The Indian batting line-up, led by Kohli, had plundered the Sri Lankan attack in the Test series. However, in the opening ODI found it was found all at sea without their talismanic leader. India were bundled out for 112 in 38.2 overs and that gave fans on Twitter the opportunity to go to town and poke fun of the 'Men in Blue'.

Few fans came up with viral tweets following Indian batting order's debacle.

Breaking news virat kohli wedding called off, bcci had confirmed that kohli will join in the evening #INDvSL — Prabir Biswas (@prabir123beta) December 10, 2017

Just in: kohli-anushka marriage called off, Kohli was asked by Shastri immediately to report to dressing room — Utopian Mogul (@UtopianMogul) December 10, 2017

Other fans on Twitter too were unforgiving and came up with some hilarious tweets to poke fun at the Indian team.

When Virat Kohli in Italy hears about India's situation right now #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/NZGzhQqXAD — Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) December 10, 2017

Anushka Sharma: I can't live without you



Virat Kohli: Same here



Indian Team: Ditto — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 10, 2017

India has simply gifted today's match to Sri Lanka as if Virat Kohli is marrying Jacqueline not Anushka. #INDvSL —(@vineeett) December 10, 2017

Virat Kohli to Team India : No one is invited, ANUSHKA ne mna kiya h



INDIAN TEAM : Aaj koi batting nai karega bc #INDvsSL — Anoopojha (@Anoopojha131) December 10, 2017

The Indian Cricket team showed their disappointment for not being invited to Virat Bhai's wedding...

Not a big issue#INDvSL#INDvsSL#ViratKohli — Sakht Launda (@BihariThugLife) December 10, 2017

According to reports in the media, Virat and Anushka are set to tie the knot in Italy this week. However, there has been no confirmation whatsoever from the couple.

Meanwhile, in Dharamsala, the Sri Lanka captain Ruchira Perera won a crucial toss as the visitors put in a brilliant bowling performance to bundle out India for a paltry 112 in 38.4 overs. Suranga Lakmal, who achieved his career best figures of 4 for 13, shone with the ball and was ably supported by Nuwan Pradeep (2/37) and Angelo Mathews (1/8).

Chasing 113 for victory, the Lankan Lions rode on Upul Tharanga's 49 off 46 balls to achieve the target in just 20.4 overs