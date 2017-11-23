India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli And Team Get Down To Business Ahead Of 2nd Test

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli walks out for a training session ahead of the 2nd Test.

The Indian cricket team got down to business ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur starting on Friday. Virat Kohli and other members of the team were seen training hard in a practice session on Thursday. Sri Lanka survived a late onslaught by the Indian bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to earn a draw after bad light forced the umpires to call off the match. India will be hoping weather has no say in the second Test. India will be without opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were both released from the India Test squad for the second Test due to personal reasons.

The BCCI official handle posted a few pictures of Kohli and others gearing up for their training session.

#TeamIndia is here at Nagpur for a training session ahead of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/A7vjrVf9Qv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2017

In the absence of Dhawan, the spotlight will fall on Murali Vijay, who failed to find a place in the playing XI for the first Test. Vijay was seen working hard during a net session on Wednesday.

Batsman @mvj888 prepping up in the nets session ahead of the 2nd Test at Nagpur #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/uOPmYF7HLf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2017

Like in Kolkata, the pitch in Nagpur is also expected to assist the fast bowlers with the Indians keeping one eye on the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav took took all the of the Sri Lankan wickets that fell in the first Test

This was also the first time in 262 Tests at home that no Indian spinner could take a wicket in a Test.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just eight overs in the first innings, conceding 13 runs but failed to dismiss a single batsman. Ashwin didn't bowl a single over in the second innings.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja bowled just one over in the first and one in second.