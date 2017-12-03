 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Twitter Cries Foul After Masked Lankans Complain About Delhi Air Quality

Updated: 03 December 2017 16:00 IST

Play on Day 2 was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after the Sri Lankans wanted to leave the field after complaining about pollution.

India vs Sri Lanka: Twitter Cries Foul After Masked Lankans Complain About Delhi Air Quality
Many Sri Lankan fielders returned from lunch on the second day wearing masks. © BCCI

In one of the most bizarre incidents to take place during a cricket match, play during on Day 2 of the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka had to be halted briefly after the visiting players, wearing pollution masks, complained about the air quality in Delhi. The play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after the Sri Lankans, led by their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. Fans on Twitter were not too impressed with the extent of the commotion caused by the Sri Lankan players.

What made fans more irate on Twitter was the fact that after India's declaration, all Sri Lankan batsmen who came out to bat did so without any pollution mask.

Even captain Kohli was visibly unhappy with the situation while batting and once even threw his bat to the ground with frustration.

However, there were a few fans, who were more understanding of the situation and sympathised with the Sri Lankan players.

Many of Sri Lanka's fielders returned from lunch on the second day wearing masks amid visible haze at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. A short while later play was halted for around 20 minutes as Sri Lanka complained to the umpires about the smog.

The Test was delayed as the umpires consulted the match referee, team doctors, and physiotherapists before deciding to resume play.

But the visitors protested twice more and pacemen Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal returned to the pavilion, meaning the Sri Lankans were running short of fielders.

This prompted Indian skipper Virat Kohli to declare his first innings on 536 for seven to get the Sri Lankan fielders off the ground.

Topics : Sri Lanka India Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sri Lankan players complain about Delhi air quality
  • Play on Day 2 in Delhi had multiple stoppages
  • Fans on Twitter were left fuming
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli's Record Double Ton, Bowlers Put Hosts In Control
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli's Record Double Ton, Bowlers Put Hosts In Control
Virat Kohli's Angry Declaration After Sri Lanka Players Complain Of Pollution
Virat Kohli's Angry Declaration After Sri Lanka Players Complain Of Pollution
Delhi Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka Players Complain About Pollution, Board Asks BCCI To Explain
Delhi Test, Day 2: Sri Lanka Players Complain About Pollution, Board Asks BCCI To Explain
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.