India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Teases Bhuvneshwar Kumar About His Wedding In Hilarious Video

Updated: 21 November 2017 10:51 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan were released from the India Test squad for the second Test due to personal reasons.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Teases Bhuvneshwar Kumar About His Wedding In Hilarious Video
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan will not be part of India squad for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka. © BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar opted out of the second Test due to personal reasons on Monday but that didn't stop the Indian duo from having some fun post the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In a hilarious video posted on Instagram by Dhawan, the left-hander is seen teasing the Indian pacer about his upcoming marriage. To his credit, the Indian pacer manages to easily fend off Dhawan's bouncers. In the video, Bhuvneshwar also announced the date of his wedding to Nupur Nagar.

Dhawan confirmed the news of Bhuvneshwar's wedding and asked him a few questions about how he was feeling.

"Lo ji humara ek sher kal joru ka gullam ban jaega. Isse puchte hai ki motichoor ka ladoo jo khae vo pachtae ya jo na khae vo pachtae (One of our teammates is going to get married, so let's just ask him how does he feel)?"

This is how Bhuvneshwar reacted.

 

Lo ji ban gya ek aur joru ka ghulam @imbhuvi ..Wish you a very happy married life bro..

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Bhuvneshwar got engaged to Nupur Nagar on October 4 in a ceremony, which was attended by close family and friends. According to media reports, the engagement ceremony took place in Greater Noida.

While Bhuvneshwar will not be available for the next two Tests due to his marriage, Shikhar will be available for the third Test, according to a BCCI media release.

"The BCCI would like to inform that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been released from India's Test team. The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons," the release stated.

The Indian pacer was in top form during the opening Test against Sri Lanka. He was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant perfomance. The 27-year-old took four wickets in each innings and gave Sri Lanka a mighty fright on the final day.

Kohli was all praise for the pacer after the match.

"Bhuvneshwar has picked up pace. Bowls heavier balls than before and hits the right areas. He's grabbing his chances and is a massive contender to start every Test match for India. He'll do us good in overseas conditions, and not just in home conditions. He's going to be an important part of our plan going forward in all formats," said the India skipper in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Shikhar Dhawan India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Dhawan pulls Bhuvneshwar's leg about his upcoming wedding
  • Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar opted out of India squad for 2nd Test
  • Bhuvneshwar will wed Nupur Nagar on November 23
