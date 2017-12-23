India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Demolishes This AB de Villiers Record Set In 2015

Rohit Sharma came, he saw and he conquered and by the time the dust had settled in Indore following the carnage, India's stand-in skipper had broken some big records. His 35-ball blitz helped him equal the record of the fastest Twenty20 International century, set by David Miller. But while he equalled a South African's record, he went past another one. Rohit overtook AB de Villers' record of most sixes in a calendar year and there could be more to come with the final T20I between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Rohit's innings of 118 off 43 balls included 12 fours and 10 sixes. This helped him to take his tally of sixes in 2017 to 64. De Villiers had broken Chris Gayle's (59 sixes) record, set in 2012, when he smashed 63 sixes in 2015.

Rohit also now holds the record of most sixes in an innings by an Indian -- 10 to be exact.

Not just that. Besides having the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, Rohit now also has the highest score by an Indian in T20I cricket.

The right-hander's 118 helped him notch his eighth century of 2017, which puts him behind only Virat Kohli (11 tons) in the race for the most number of international hundreds in 2017 by an Indian.

He also became the first Indian player and fifth overall to score two centuries in T20Is after Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Ewin Lewis and Colin Munro.

Rohit along with KL Rahul (89 off 49 balls) strung together a 165-run stand for the first wicket that helped India post a mammoth 260 for five.

In reply, Kusal Perera (77 off 37 balls) led Sri Lanka's charge, however, it was not near enough as the visitors fell short by 88 runs to hand India a 2-0 series win.

That means India completed a treble of a series win over Sri Lanka across the three formats, having won the Test and ODI series as well.