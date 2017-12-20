India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Indian To Score 1500 T20I Runs

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to score 1,500 runs in T20 Internationals. Rohit got to his landmark in the first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Wednesday. The elegant right-hander stroked one through the covers for a boundary to bring up the landmark in style. However, Rohit (17) soon departed trying to up the ante as Angelo Mathews picked up his first wicket of the match.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first as the Indian stand-in captain Rohit came out to open the batting along with KL Rahul.

The Mumbai-born opener has played 69 T20Is and averages 30.04 with a strike rate of 129.93. He has a century and 12 fifties to his name.

The Indian batsman became the 14th cricketer to score 1,500 in T20I history.

Kohli is well ahead of Sharma. The regular Indian skipper has 1,956 runs with an average of 52.86, the highest in T20I cricket. Kohli has 18 half-centuries but has no hundreds in the shortest format.

Kohli is second in the list of top run-getters in T20I cricket behind New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. The New Zealander, having played 70 T20I matches, amassed 2,140 runs at an average of 35.66.

From the last ODI, Sri Lanka made four changes to their side. Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando and Kusal Janith are the players that have been included in the playing eleven while India have gone with KL Rahul, who replaces Shikhar Dhawan in the side and Jaydev Unadkat who made a comeback into the side in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is not in the T20I sqaud.