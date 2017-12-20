 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Indian To Score 1500 T20I Runs

Updated: 20 December 2017 19:40 IST

Rohit Sharma becamethe second Indian after Virat Kohli to score 1,500 runs in T20 Internationals.

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Indian To Score 1500 T20I Runs
Rohit Sharma became the second Indian to score 1500 runs in T20I © AFP

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to score 1,500 runs in T20 Internationals. Rohit got to his landmark in the first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Wednesday. The elegant right-hander stroked one through the covers for a boundary to bring up the landmark in style. However, Rohit (17) soon departed trying to up the ante as Angelo Mathews picked up his first wicket of the match. 

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first as the Indian stand-in captain Rohit came out to open the batting along with KL Rahul. 

The Mumbai-born opener has played 69 T20Is and averages 30.04 with a strike rate of 129.93. He has a century and 12 fifties to his name.

The Indian batsman became the 14th cricketer to score 1,500 in T20I history.

Kohli is well ahead of Sharma. The regular Indian skipper has 1,956 runs with an average of 52.86, the highest in T20I cricket. Kohli has 18 half-centuries but has no hundreds in the shortest format.

Kohli is second in the list of top run-getters in T20I cricket behind New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. The New Zealander, having played 70 T20I matches, amassed 2,140 runs at an average of 35.66. 

From the last ODI, Sri Lanka made four changes to their side. Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando and Kusal Janith are the players that have been included in the playing eleven while India have gone with KL Rahul, who replaces Shikhar Dhawan in the side and Jaydev Unadkat who made a comeback into the side in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is not in the T20I sqaud.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Rohit Gurunath Sharma Virat Kohli Barabati Stadium, Cuttack India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma got to 1500 T20I runs in style
  • Rohit got to his landmark against Sri Lanka in the first T20I
  • Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I
Related Articles
Live Score, India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Cuttack: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Live Score, India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka, 1st T20, Cuttack: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Shreyas Departs, India Lose Their 2nd Wicket vs SL
India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Shreyas Departs, India Lose Their 2nd Wicket vs SL
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Becoming 2nd Indian To Score 1500 T20I Runs
India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma On The Brink Of Becoming 2nd Indian To Score 1500 T20I Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.