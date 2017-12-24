 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raja Compares Rohit Sharma To Rolls Royce After His T20I Century

Updated: 24 December 2017 00:35 IST

One Tweet which stood out among others belonged to former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja, who thoroughly enjoyed Rohit's batting masterclass.

India vs Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raja Compares Rohit Sharma To Rolls Royce After His T20I Century
Rohit Sharma acknowledges the crowd at Indore for their support. © BCCI

Rohit Sharma is making it a habit of scoring big runs, notching centuries and breaking records at will. Walking in the footsteps of his captain Virat Kohli, Rohit has established himself as one of the most dangerous batsmen going around in world cricket at the moment. During his 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore on Friday, India's stand-in skipper not only equalled the record of the fastest T20I century but also surpassed South African AB de Villiers in the list of most sixes in a calendar year. Following his whirlwind knock, present and former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit on his fearless performance.

However, one Tweet which stood out among others belonged to former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja, who thoroughly enjoyed Rohit's batting masterclass.

"There's a Rolls Royce advert which asks you to relax, sit back let innovation set your imagination free & that control is only a fingertip away -think could be a perfect voice over for Rohit Sharma who stately glided into record books with another dazzling batting master class!!" Ramiz tweeted

After his tweet, Pakistan cricket fans also joined in and praised Rohit's batting. One of the fans even recalled the time when the Ramiz had acknowledged Rohit's talent in the initial days of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-hander's 118 helped him notch his eighth century of 2017, which puts him behind only Virat Kohli (11 tons) in the race for the most number of international hundreds in 2017 by an Indian.

The Mumbai-batsman is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in ODIs and the only Indian to score two centuries in the shortest version of the game. And with the way he is batting, a double hundred in T20I for Rohit is not far-fetched thinking.

Topics : India Rohit Gurunath Sharma India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ramiz Raja praised Rohit Sharma for his batting display
  • Rohit scored a fine century against Sri Lanka at Indore
  • Rohit equalled the record of the fastest T20I century
