India vs Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raja Compares Rohit Sharma To Rolls Royce After His T20I Century

Rohit Sharma is making it a habit of scoring big runs, notching centuries and breaking records at will. Walking in the footsteps of his captain Virat Kohli, Rohit has established himself as one of the most dangerous batsmen going around in world cricket at the moment. During his 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore on Friday, India's stand-in skipper not only equalled the record of the fastest T20I century but also surpassed South African AB de Villiers in the list of most sixes in a calendar year. Following his whirlwind knock, present and former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit on his fearless performance.

However, one Tweet which stood out among others belonged to former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja, who thoroughly enjoyed Rohit's batting masterclass.

"There's a Rolls Royce advert which asks you to relax, sit back let innovation set your imagination free & that control is only a fingertip away -think could be a perfect voice over for Rohit Sharma who stately glided into record books with another dazzling batting master class!!" Ramiz tweeted

There's a Rolls Royce advert which asks you to relax, sit back let innovation set your imagination free & that control is only a fingertip away -think could be a perfect voice over for Rohit Sharma who stately glided into record books with another dazzling batting master class!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 22, 2017

After his tweet, Pakistan cricket fans also joined in and praised Rohit's batting. One of the fans even recalled the time when the Ramiz had acknowledged Rohit's talent in the initial days of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

I still remember you acknowledging his talent during the initial IPL years! You were spot on!!!! — Asad Tahir (@Asad9211420) December 22, 2017

See! Why I envy INDIANS always.

Tons of Gratulations #Sharma_Jee. — Haris Zafar Bukhari (@HZBukhari) December 22, 2017

That too in a single series, what a strong performer......once he gets his eye in, he has no match — Muqarib Mahmood (@mahmoodmuqarib) December 23, 2017

I still watch one of your videos on YouTube praising Rohit Sharma. Back in 2008. Definitely you are cricket ka asli Raja — Relax I_Can_FixIt (@BoyKesari) December 23, 2017

The right-hander's 118 helped him notch his eighth century of 2017, which puts him behind only Virat Kohli (11 tons) in the race for the most number of international hundreds in 2017 by an Indian.