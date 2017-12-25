India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni's Santa Look Has Twitter In A Meltdown

MS Dhoni was all smiles in his Santa look after India's win in Mumbai.

India steamrolled Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 international series, completing a whitewash over the visitors by beating them in the third and final T20I five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday night. Following India's comprehensive win, MS Dhoni and other Indian players brought Christmas cheer for their fans by donning Santa caps. Dhoni was especially in a festive mood and his special Santa look had fans on Twitter in meltdown. The former India captain was seen sporting a very different Santa cap from his teammates and his hilarious expressions won the fans over.

#MerryChristmas Mahiii @msdhoni u r always a Santa of mine Thank you for all good memories that u've given to us.. tons of love for u stay blessed nd keep rocking forever #Dhoni #Thala #legend pic.twitter.com/6lXI0yW1ni — Pooja Awasthi (@imspritual) December 25, 2017

MS Dhoni delivers happiness every day. My Santa all year long! pic.twitter.com/FdjF0XeG37 — MSDian Harshal (@DhonixFaithful) December 24, 2017

I never seen cool Santa

Now he is here@msdhoni MS Dhoni #Dhoni — 07 (@Im_sankar07) December 24, 2017

#Dhoni at his best! And also the cutest with that santa cap! — Prajakta (@praj_kumbhar) December 24, 2017

Dhoni is looking so adorable with that Santa cap on #INDvSL — Neha Pednekar (@Ms_Canine) December 24, 2017

Dhoni is the cutest santa — Ashritha (@imashritha) December 24, 2017

Some fans even posted videos of Dhoni bobbing his head around.

This is too much for my poor heart to take Ziva would be so happy seeing you as a santa @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/5Ww4znnjpH — Hiru. (@DhoniFangirl) December 24, 2017

Santa arrived in Mumbai after finishing the match in his new Jersey pic.twitter.com/vfpmeCrvRG — Trends Dhoni (@TrendsDhoni) December 24, 2017

Never ever thought would be close to such an amazing SantaDhoni #INDvSL @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/txanppdEKf — Prince Sanghvi (@princesanghavi) December 24, 2017

Dhoni was once again the man to hit the winning shot as India were given a scare by the Sri Lankans in Mumbai.

-- Embed BCCI Video --

The former India captain, who has been promoted up the order in previous matches, gave the youngsters in the team a chance by coming to bat 4 down with India chasing a modest 136 for a win.

However, despite some lusty blows from Manish Pandey (32) and Shreyas Iyer (30), India found themselves needing 28 off 23 balls when Dhoni came into bat.

With the pitch taking some bounce and shot-making a little difficult, Sri Lanka were gunning for the most unlikeliest of wins.

However, the India gained the upper hand and guaranteed the win when Dinesh Karthik smashed Nuwan Pradeep for a six on the final ball of the 19th over to leave the hosts needing just three runs from the last over.