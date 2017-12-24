Watch: MS Dhoni's Lightning Glovework In 2nd T20I Leaves Fans Awestruck

Even if he is not contributing with the bat, Mahendra Singh Dhoni more than makes it up with his performance behind the stumps. Dhoni scored 28 off 21 balls in the second T20I and in most circumstances, his strike rate of 133.33 would be considered brilliant. However, with the sort of carnage that unfolded before his arrival, his performance with the bat went under the radar. But not to be left out, Dhoni showcased some lightning glovework to first send Asela Gunaratne packing and then Sadeera Samarawickrama.
Twitterati were left awe-struck with Dhoni's twin stumpings with one fan going on to say that Dhoni was faster than even DC Comic hero 'The Flash'.
@msdhoni stumping speed is faster than @CW_TheFlash speed— Dheeraj Kumar Rao (@rao123dk) December 22, 2017
When @msdhoni stumps it's actually not stumping anymore its becomes a run-out #Dhoni #absolutelegend #Champion @BCCI— LaLiT.jadhav (@lalitjadhav) December 23, 2017
13 YEARS OF DHONISM— Jk_pujara (@am_pujara) December 23, 2017
Best Wicketkeeper
Best Captain
Ms Dhoni is the GOD OF STUMPING,
Dhoni is Faster than Bullet TrainLove U MSD,#MSDhoni #MSD #Dhoni #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tVlf1MhZKu
When @msdhoni Takes the Stumping, Even the Slow Motion Fails To Show In A Slow Manner! #QuickKeeping Ever Seen @BCCI #Dhoni #INDvSL .— Saurav (@sauravkatkar) December 22, 2017
@msdhoni 2 stumping with an eye of eagle— NAVNEET (@navneetsingh18) December 22, 2017
Ms Dhoni sir stumping is faster then light #Ms Dhoni— Abhishek Pandey (@Abhishe13109735) December 22, 2017
Dhoni's two stumpings took his tally of dismissals in T20 internationals to 76 -- the highest in world cricket. Second-placed Kamran Akmal with 60 dismissals is lightyears behind the former captain.
The 36-year-old Indian also needs just three more catches to become the first wicketkeeper to complete a half-century of catches in T20 Internationals.
Meanwhile, Dhoni broke a couple of records in Cuttack as well.
Dhoni (39 not out + 4 dismissals) became the first Indian wicketkeeper to post 35 or more runs and effect four dismissals in the same T20I, joining South Africa's Quinton de Kock (twice) and Pakistan's Kamran Akmal.
Dhoni is the first wicketkeeper to effect four dismissals in T20Is involving India and Sri Lanka.
India's 88-run win over Sri Lanka in Indore helped them secure the T20I series with one match to play.
The third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be the stage for India to complete a whitewash over the Sri Lankans and opportunity for Dhoni to reach another landmark.