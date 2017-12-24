Watch: MS Dhoni's Lightning Glovework In 2nd T20I Leaves Fans Awestruck

Twitter hailed MS Dhoni after he affected two brilliant stumpings in Indore.

Even if he is not contributing with the bat, Mahendra Singh Dhoni more than makes it up with his performance behind the stumps. Dhoni scored 28 off 21 balls in the second T20I and in most circumstances, his strike rate of 133.33 would be considered brilliant. However, with the sort of carnage that unfolded before his arrival, his performance with the bat went under the radar. But not to be left out, Dhoni showcased some lightning glovework to first send Asela Gunaratne packing and then Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Twitterati were left awe-struck with Dhoni's twin stumpings with one fan going on to say that Dhoni was faster than even DC Comic hero 'The Flash'.

13 YEARS OF DHONISM

Best Wicketkeeper

Best Captain

Ms Dhoni is the GOD OF STUMPING,

Dhoni is Faster than Bullet TrainLove U MSD,#MSDhoni #MSD #Dhoni #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/tVlf1MhZKu — Jk_pujara (@am_pujara) December 23, 2017

@msdhoni 2 stumping with an eye of eagle — NAVNEET (@navneetsingh18) December 22, 2017

Ms Dhoni sir stumping is faster then light #Ms Dhoni — Abhishek Pandey (@Abhishe13109735) December 22, 2017

Dhoni's two stumpings took his tally of dismissals in T20 internationals to 76 -- the highest in world cricket. Second-placed Kamran Akmal with 60 dismissals is lightyears behind the former captain.

The 36-year-old Indian also needs just three more catches to become the first wicketkeeper to complete a half-century of catches in T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, Dhoni broke a couple of records in Cuttack as well.

Dhoni (39 not out + 4 dismissals) became the first Indian wicketkeeper to post 35 or more runs and effect four dismissals in the same T20I, joining South Africa's Quinton de Kock (twice) and Pakistan's Kamran Akmal.

Dhoni is the first wicketkeeper to effect four dismissals in T20Is involving India and Sri Lanka.

India's 88-run win over Sri Lanka in Indore helped them secure the T20I series with one match to play.