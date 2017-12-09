 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Swing Bowling Leaves Axar Patel In A Fix

Updated: 09 December 2017 18:11 IST

BCCI's official Twitter handle posted a video of MS Dhoni bowling in the nets to Axar Patel and fans were left spellbound by what transpired.

India vs Sri Lanka: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Swing Bowling Leaves Axar Patel In A Fix
MS Dhoni has one wicket in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a man of multiple abilities and talent. It's hard to think of things that Dhoni can't do on a cricket field. Everyone knows his prowess with the bat and his capabilities behind the stumps, but one thing that the former India captain does quite well but has sort of gone under the radar is bowling. Dhoni has bowled 36 balls in ODIs, 96 in Tests and 12 in T20Is but this aspect of his game has rarely been spoken about. On Saturday, ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala, the BCCI's official Twitter handle posted a video of Dhoni bowling in the nets to Axar Patel and fans were left spellbound by what transpired.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen bowling medium pace, around the wicket, to left-hander Axar Patel. The slow motion shows Dhoni clearly bowling a big no-ball but that is not the point of interest. 

After that Dhoni bowls three deliveries to Axar, who manages to get bat to just one ball, the rest to he is beaten all ends up by some immaculate swing bowling by India's former captain.

The post was a superhit, garnering more than 880 retweets, over 4,400 likes and close to 150 replies at the time of writing this.

There were a few naysayers, who pointed to the Dhoni overstepping but largely fans were left amazed at Dhoni's skill with the ball.

Dhoni returns to the India fold after a brief spell away with India playing three Tests against visiting the Lankans. The 36-year-old will have to mentor stand-in captain Rohit Sharma in the ODI series with regular skipper Virat Kohli being rested from the limited-overs series.

India will aim to go on top of the ICC One-Day International (ODI) rankings when they take on Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series starting on December 10. India, on 120 points in the rankings, are one point behind South Africa.

However, if they win the first match in Dharamsala they will overtake the Proteas with 121 points. But in order to maintain the top spot, India will have to win the ODI series 3-0. India are currently the top-ranked side in Test.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Mahendra Singh Dhoni Axar Rajeshbhai Patel India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni bowls in nets ahead of 1st ODI
  • Axar Patel all at sea against Dhoni's swing bowling
  • 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Dharamsala
Related Articles
When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
MS Dhoni Set To Return To Chennai Super Kings Fold, Fans Are 'Delighted'
MS Dhoni Set To Return To Chennai Super Kings Fold, Fans Are 'Delighted'
Indian Premier League: Path Cleared For MS Dhoni's Return To Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League: Path Cleared For MS Dhoni's Return To Chennai Super Kings
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.