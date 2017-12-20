India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Shreyas Departs, India Lose Their 2nd Wicket vs SL

Live Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 is being played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a victory when they take on Sri Lanka for the first of three T20 Internationals at Cuttack on Wednesday. With the Test and ODI series in pocket, India will aim for another dominant performance and look to bag the T20 series as well. Without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, India did not have a dream start to their ODI series campaign at Dharamsala but bounced back in style as stand-in skipper Sharma took the attack to the opposition with his fearless batting. Having scored a record third double century in ODI, the Indian opener will eye to seal off the T20I series as well. (Live Scorecard)

Like their home series, Sri Lanka have by and large been outgunned by India, barring their one brilliant bowling performance in Dharamsala ODI, which left the Indian batsmen widely exposed in seaming conditions. Sri Lanka had their best chance in the last ODI at Vizag but collapsed after Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ran through the top and middle batting order as they claimed three wickets each. However, T20 is a different ball game and India would look for a smooth transition to the shortest format, having endured a batting disaster in the first one-dayer.

Live Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20, straight from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

20:05 IST: India 110/2 in 14 overs. Dhoni and Rahul are out in the middle.

20:03 IST: Four! Couple of steps down the ground and Dhoni dispatches Dhananjaya straight down the ground with great power.

19:59 IST: MS Dhoni comes in at number four for India.

19:57 IST: OUT! Nuwan Pradeep bowls a shorter delivery to Shreyas Iyer, closer to his body. Iyer looking to make room and dispatch it over cover, edges it back to the wicket-keeper. India 101/2 in 12.4 overs.

19:53 IST: Four! Shreyas Iyer wait and waits and then opens the face of the bat as the ball runs down to the boundary past the wicket-keeper for a cheeky boundary. Brilliant from the young man. Dhananjaya is not happy.

19:50 IST: 50-run Partnership comes up between KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

19:48 IST: Fifty! Rahul takes a soft single off Pradeep and notches up his second T20I half-century. India 84/1 in 10 overs.

19:46 IST: Four! Pradeep starys on the pads and Rahul pounches on it for yet another boundary. The Indian opener looks like he is in his elements.

19:44 IST: Nuwan Pradeep, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.

19:42 IST: SIX! Short ball onto the hips and Rahul flat-bats the pull over deep backward square leg for the first maximum of the match.

19:37 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Rahul off Perera. It looks like Rahul is confident and is changing gears.

19:36 IST: Four! Short from Perera and Rahul pulls it handsomely for a boundary through the deep mid-wicket region.

19:35 IST: Thisara Perera comes into the bowling attack.

19:34 IST: India 53/1 in seven overs.

19:31 IST: Safe!! Angelo Mathews appeals for an LBW. The on-field umpire raises the finger but KL Rahul is not convinced and takes a review. The ball was missing leg and was going over as well. Rahul stays put.

19:28 IST: Four and four! Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form in the series. Pummels Chameera for two back-to-back boundaries. First through the off-side and then through the leg-side. 50-up for India in the sixth over.

19:23 IST: OUT! Brilliant delivery from Mathews. Rohit trying to go over mid-on, miscues the ball and the man at mid-on ran and dived forward to take a great catch. No power in the shot. Rohit's wife watches in disbelief as he takes the long walk back to the pavilion.

19:21 IST: Four! Mathews strays on the pads and KL Rahul dispatches it for a boundary. Easy picking for the right-hander.

19:18 IST: Angelo Mathews comes into the bowling attack.

19:16 IST: Four! Rohit Sharma rocks back and punches Dhananjaya off the back foot for a boundary through the off-side. 1500 runs for the opener in T20 career.

19:15 IST: Four! KL Rahul welcomes back Dhananjaya with a boundary on the leg-side. Full-toss on the pads, Rahul, down on one knee, places the ball behind square.

19:14 IST: India 20/0 after three overs.

19:12 IST: Four! Full from Chameera and KL Rahul lifts the ball up and over the inner circle to collect his first boundary. Kusal Perera's chase is wasted as the ball rolled away to the boundary.

19:10 IST: Dushmantha Chameera has been introduced into the bowling attack. Captain Perera is keeping his bowling fresh at the moment.

19:09 IST: Good first over from the Lankan spinner. He has kept thing tight and the Indian batsmen are being careful. The spinner gives only three runs off his first over.

19:07 IST: Akila Dhananjaya, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.

19:06 IST: India 10/0 after the first over.

19:04 IST: Fernando bowls on the pads and Rohit flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for three runs.

19:02 IST: Four! Full from Fernando and Rohit guides it through covers for the first boundary of the match. Beautiful from the Indian captain.

19:00 IST: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are opening the batting for India while debutant Vishwa Fernando is opening the bowling for Sri Lanka.

18:55 IST: Both teams are on-field for their respective national anthem.

18:46 IST: Sri Lanka playing XI:

SL XI: WU Tharanga, N Dickwella, MDKJ Perera, A Mathews, A Gunaratne, NTLC Perera, D Shanaka, D Chameera, A Dananjaya, V Fernando, N Pradeep — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

18:45 IST: Team India playing XI:

Sri Lanka have won the toss and will field first. Here's the playing XI for #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/NvhklNGCfA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

18:35 IST: Team changes: KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat come in for Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is not part of the squad.

Really happy to see Jaydev Unadkat in India colours. Made his Test debut in 2010 before he was ready. Now in 2017, well, he is ready to play all formats. Good luck to him#SLvINDT20 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 20, 2017

18:30 IST: Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera wins toss, elects to bowl vs India.

18:25 IST: Vishwa Fernando set to make his T20 debut for Sri Lanka.

18:20 IST: Last time India hosted Sri Lanka for a T20 series in 2016, the hosts won it 2-1.

18:15 IST: India have won their last four T20s against Sri Lanka. On the other hand Sri Lanka have lost their last five T20s.

18:00 IST: Team India on their way to the stadium.

After the @Paytm ODI series it is time now for the T20I series and we are on our way to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the first match. #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GrolhF6mzc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2017

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka straight from Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

India do not have a happy memory of the solitary T20I at the Barabati Stadium. The Men in Blue had folded for 92 against South Africa in 2015 as crowd trouble brought infamy to the venue. India lead Sri Lanka 7-4 on head-to-head count and are yet to lose against them in the last four outings, the hosts will aim to give a better account of their batting. India's batting will heavily rely on skipper Rohit, who will have KL Rahul for company at the top.