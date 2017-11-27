India vs Sri Lanka: Kevin Pietersen Pays Virat Kohli Ultimate Compliment After Double Ton

Virat Kohli smashed his fifth double Test century to batter the Sri Lankan's into submission.

Virat Kohli smashed his fifth double-century to put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Nagpur on Sunday. He was eventually dismissed for 213 after he attempted going over the long-on boundary. The stylish right-hander's knock included 17 fours and 2 sixes. In the process, the Indian skipper also ended up leap-frogging Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli took 114 innings to reach his 19th century, while the master blaster scored his 19th century in his 115th inning. Kohli's batting masterclass left many in awe but the biggest compliment came from former England batting star Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen, who is currently commentating on the Ashes 2017 series between Australia and England, put whatever he was doing on hold to watch Kohli bat.

Virat bats, I watch! — KP (@KP24) November 25, 2017

The 29-year-old's tally of five double centuries as captain puts him on level with West Indian legend Brian Lara's mark of five.

Kohli now has the same number of Test tons as Clive Lloyd, Mark Taylor, Gordon Greenidge, Len Hutton and Michael Hussey.

The stylish right-hander is the first captain to score 10 tons (across formats) in a calendar year. The 29-year-old also has the most centuries by an Indian skipper (12), moving ahead of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

It was his second ton of the series and fourth overall against Sri Lanka.

Kohli battered the Sri Lankan attack into submission as India piled up a gigantic 610/6 before declaring their first innings on the third day, to literally outclass the island nation in the second Test.