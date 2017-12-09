 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Kedar Jadhav Ruled Out Of ODI Series, Washington Sundar Named Replacement

Updated: 09 December 2017 20:09 IST

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, Washington Sundar has been called in as replacement for injured Kedar Jadhav.

Washington Sundar has had a very good domestic season since the Indian Premier League this year © BCCI

India middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury has been ruled out of the one-day series against Sri Lanka starting on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Tamil Nadu all-rounder, Washington Sundar has been named as the replacement for Jadhav. India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma made it clear in the pre-match press conference that Jadhav would be monitored on Saturday and it has been learnt that the middle-order batsman failed to recover from the injury.

"Mr Jadhav suffered a left hamstring injury during training on Friday, December 9 and will undergo scans. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor him," a BCCI release stated.

Washington was earlier named in the T20I squad that will take on Sri Lanka, once the ODI series gets over.

Washington's impressive performances in the domestic season following the Indian Premier League this year helped him earn a place in India's T20I squad. To add to his brilliant show in the domestic league, Washington was also the highest run-getter and the second highest wicket-taker in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Kedar Mahadav Jadhav Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kedar Jadhav suffered a hamstring injury
  • Washington Sundar was named as replacement for Jadhav
  • Washington has had a very good domestic season
