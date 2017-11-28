 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: Jeffrey Vandersay Replaces Injured Rangana Herath For Third Test

Updated: 28 November 2017 19:23 IST

Rangana Herath, who last month became the first left-arm spinner to take 400 Test wickets, has been ineffective on this tour against India so far.

India vs Sri Lanka: Jeffrey Vandersay Replaces Injured Rangana Herath For Third Test
Jeffrey Vandersay has been included in the Lanka Test squad in place of Rangana Herath. © AFP

Veteran Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath was on Tuesday ruled out of the third Test against India due to a sore back, compounding the visiting team's problems in the ongoing series. Leg-break bowler Jeffrey Vandersay has been added to the touring squad as Herath's replacement. Sri Lanka, who were handed an innings and 239-run defeat by the hosts in the second Test in Nagpur, trail the three-match series 0-1. The third game is scheduled to be held in the national capital from December 2 to 6. It was learnt that left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara was Sri Lanka's first choice to replace Herath but the 30-year-old failed the fitness test.

The 39-year-old Herath is due to fly back home on Thursday.

Herath, who last month became the first left-arm spinner to take 400 Test wickets, has been ineffective on this tour thus far.

In the first Test in Kolkata, Herath bowled only eight overs in seaming conditions but was required to send down 39 overs in the only innings that India batted in Nagpur, after which he complained of back pain.

Vandersay has played 11 ODIs and seven T20Is for Sri Lanka but is yet to make his Test debut.

Sri Lanka squad for 3rd Test: Dinesh Chandimal(captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India squad: Virat Kohli (capt), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

Topics : India Sri Lanka Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath Jeffrey Dexter Francis Vandersay India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Injured Rangana Herath has been ruled out of the Third Test against India
  • Rangana Herath will be flying back to Sri Lanka on Thursday
  • Rangana Herath is the first left-arm spinner to take 400 Test wickets
Related Articles
India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Rangana Herath Will Be More Of A Threat In Nagpur, Says Dinesh Chandimal
India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Rangana Herath Will Be More Of A Threat In Nagpur, Says Dinesh Chandimal
India vs Sri Lanka: We Could Have Been A Bit Patient, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India vs Sri Lanka: We Could Have Been A Bit Patient, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India Vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 Sri Lankan Bowlers Over The Years
India Vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 Sri Lankan Bowlers Over The Years
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.