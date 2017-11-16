 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India Will Win Opening Test vs Sri Lanka Despite Poor Start, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 16 November 2017 22:58 IST

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal rattled the high-profile Indian top-three even as only 11.5 overs were possible in the day's play.

India Will Win Opening Test vs Sri Lanka Despite Poor Start, Says Sourav Ganguly
India lost their top order in the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said India would win the opening Test against Sri Lanka despite being reduced to 17/3 in a rain-affected opening day at Eden Gardens. "Let me tell you one thing, India will win this Test even if they are 17/3," Ganguly said at an event when he was jokingly asked if a green-top was "deliberately" prepared to see India lose. "I don't decide whether a team plays on green-top or not," the Cricket Association of Bengal president said.

"I could not control the rain for last two days. With rain covers and a bit of grass at the Eden, this was bound to happen. You have seen the game, you know how it is when it's overcast and dark. There's a lot of rain for two days and the wicket was under cover," Ganguly added.

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal rattled the high-profile Indian top-three even as only 11.5 overs were possible in the day's play.

The start by the Indians has brightened the hopes of the Sri Lankans who are chasing an elusive Test win in India. India had hammered them 9-0 across three formats in a full series in Sri Lanka three months back.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will win this Test even if they are 17/3, said Ganguly
  • Lakmal starred with the ball for Sri Lanka
  • Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, First Test: Virat Kohli Equals Undesirable Kapil Dev's Record Of Most Ducks As India Captain
India vs Sri Lanka, First Test: Virat Kohli Equals Undesirable Kapil Dev's Record Of Most Ducks As India Captain
MS Dhoni Explains Why He Was Chosen India Captain In 2007
MS Dhoni Explains Why He Was Chosen India Captain In 2007
MSK Prasad And Team Get Extension Till AGM
MSK Prasad And Team Get Extension Till AGM
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.