India Will Win Opening Test vs Sri Lanka Despite Poor Start, Says Sourav Ganguly

India lost their top order in the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said India would win the opening Test against Sri Lanka despite being reduced to 17/3 in a rain-affected opening day at Eden Gardens. "Let me tell you one thing, India will win this Test even if they are 17/3," Ganguly said at an event when he was jokingly asked if a green-top was "deliberately" prepared to see India lose. "I don't decide whether a team plays on green-top or not," the Cricket Association of Bengal president said.

"I could not control the rain for last two days. With rain covers and a bit of grass at the Eden, this was bound to happen. You have seen the game, you know how it is when it's overcast and dark. There's a lot of rain for two days and the wicket was under cover," Ganguly added.

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal rattled the high-profile Indian top-three even as only 11.5 overs were possible in the day's play.

The start by the Indians has brightened the hopes of the Sri Lankans who are chasing an elusive Test win in India. India had hammered them 9-0 across three formats in a full series in Sri Lanka three months back.