India Vs Sri Lanka: Here's How Ravindra Jadeja Can Become World No. 1

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will have a chance to reclaim the top bowling and all-rounder spot on the ICC rankings when India face Sri Lanka in the three-Test series starting at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Jadeja is 12 points behind England speedster James Anderson on the bowlers table, while in the all-rounders' chart, the Saurashtra player is eight points behind Bangladesh's Shakib al-Hasan. The 28-year-old, who has played 32 Tests to date in which he has taken 155 wickets and scored 1136 runs, currently sits second in both the categories.

If Jadeja puts up a strong show with both bat and ball, then he will regain the top slots he last held following his side's second Test against Sri Lanka in August.

Apart from Jadeja, India's sixth-ranked Virat Kohli will also be eyeing a return to the top-five among batsmen as he presently trails Australia's David Warner by just one point.

Other India batsmen inside the top-10 include Lokesh Rahul (eighth) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (ninth), while batsmen outside the top-20 are Shikhar Dhawan (30th), Murali Vijay (36th) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (47th).

The other India bowlers to feature prominently in the rankings are Ravichandran Ashwin (fourth), Mohammed Shami (19th), Umesh Yadav (27th), Ishant Sharma (29th) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37th).

Sri Lanka have two batsmen in Dimuth Karunaratne (17th) and captain Dinesh Chandimal (20th) inside the top-20, while batsmen aiming for upward movements are Angelo Mathews (24th), Niroshan Dickwella (40th), Dilruwan Perera (78th) and Lahiru Thirimanne (113th).