 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India Vs Sri Lanka: Here's How Ravindra Jadeja Can Become World No. 1

Updated: 14 November 2017 17:49 IST

Jadeja is close on the heels of the front-runners on both charts.

India Vs Sri Lanka: Here's How Ravindra Jadeja Can Become World No. 1
Jadeja is 12 points behind England speedster James Anderson on the bowlers table. © BCCI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will have a chance to reclaim the top bowling and all-rounder spot on the ICC rankings when India face Sri Lanka in the three-Test series starting at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Jadeja is 12 points behind England speedster James Anderson on the bowlers table, while in the all-rounders' chart, the Saurashtra player is eight points behind Bangladesh's Shakib al-Hasan. The 28-year-old, who has played 32 Tests to date in which he has taken 155 wickets and scored 1136 runs, currently sits second in both the categories.

If Jadeja puts up a strong show with both bat and ball, then he will regain the top slots he last held following his side's second Test against Sri Lanka in August.

Apart from Jadeja, India's sixth-ranked Virat Kohli will also be eyeing a return to the top-five among batsmen as he presently trails Australia's David Warner by just one point.

Other India batsmen inside the top-10 include Lokesh Rahul (eighth) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (ninth), while batsmen outside the top-20 are Shikhar Dhawan (30th), Murali Vijay (36th) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (47th).

The other India bowlers to feature prominently in the rankings are Ravichandran Ashwin (fourth), Mohammed Shami (19th), Umesh Yadav (27th), Ishant Sharma (29th) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37th).

Sri Lanka have two batsmen in Dimuth Karunaratne (17th) and captain Dinesh Chandimal (20th) inside the top-20, while batsmen aiming for upward movements are Angelo Mathews (24th), Niroshan Dickwella (40th), Dilruwan Perera (78th) and Lahiru Thirimanne (113th).

Topics : India Sri Lanka Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jadeja will have a chance to reclaim the top bowling and all-rounder spot
  • Jadeja is 12 points behind England speedster James Anderson
  • Jadeja is eight points behind Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne Reveals His Game Plans To Tackle R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja
India vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne Reveals His Game Plans To Tackle R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja
Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Fires Saurashtra To Big Win
Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Fires Saurashtra To Big Win
ICC Test Rankings: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada Overtakes Ravichandran Ashwin
ICC Test Rankings: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada Overtakes Ravichandran Ashwin
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.