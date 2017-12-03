 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Who Had 0 Double Centuries Till 2016, Scores His 6th

Updated: 03 December 2017 12:03 IST

Virat Kohli is only the second Indian to score back-to-back double centuries after Vinod Kambli.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Who Had 0 Double Centuries Till 2016, Scores His 6th
Virat Kohli scored his Test career's 6th double ton. © BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 6th double century as India dominated the first session of play on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The 29-year-old is now the only captain to score six double centuries in Test cricket, breaking West Indies great Brian Lara's record of 5. Interestingly, Kohli had no double centuries on his resume till 2016. The stylish right-hander is only the second Indian to score back-to-back double centuries after Vinod Kambli. Kohli remained on 156 with Rohit Sharma on six at the end of the Day 1. Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record of most number of double centuries for India in Tests. Kohli took 238 deliveries to complete his second consecutive double hundred.

Kohli's knock was applauded by the cricketing fraternity.

He has so far played 266 balls hitting 23 boundaries.

Along with Rohit Sharma (65, 101 balls), Kohli added 135 runs for the fifth wicket as Sri Lanka never looked like getting any wickets during the session before Lakshan Sandakan induced a bottom edge off Rohit at the stroke of lunch. Rohit, who made a comeback to playing in a Test match in Nagpur, now has five consecutive scores of over 50 plus in his last five matches in longest format.

He had three successive half tons against New Zealand last year before being injured. He made a comeback with a hundred and looked good for another one before being dismissed by Sandakan.

The Indians did not take any risks yet scored 129 runs in the session as Sri Lankan pacers either bowled half-volleys on off-stump channel or drifted on the pads. They wasted the new ball as both Kohli and Rohit dispatched the loose balls with consummate ease.

The two spinners mostly bowled short with Dilruwan Perera unable to find his length. His spin bowling partner chinaman Lakshan Sandakan used more googlies but it was Rohit, who attacked more than Kohli.

He lofted Sandakan over long-off for a six and got to his half-century with another down the ground six off Perera. It was not before Kohli had pulled Lahiru Gamage towards deep mid-wicket for two runs to complete another double century in 238 balls.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Virat Kohli India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored his 6th double ton
  • Kohli joined Tendulkar and Sehwag on the list for most double tons
  • Kohli scored his double century in 238 balls
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World's Best By These Two English Greats
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Hailed As The World's Best By These Two English Greats
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Record Breaking Virat Kohli, Solid Murali Vijay Punish Visitors
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 1: Record Breaking Virat Kohli, Solid Murali Vijay Punish Visitors
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Captain To Score 3 Consecutive Tons In 3-Match Series
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Captain To Score 3 Consecutive Tons In 3-Match Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.