India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Who Had 0 Double Centuries Till 2016, Scores His 6th

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 6th double century as India dominated the first session of play on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The 29-year-old is now the only captain to score six double centuries in Test cricket, breaking West Indies great Brian Lara's record of 5. Interestingly, Kohli had no double centuries on his resume till 2016. The stylish right-hander is only the second Indian to score back-to-back double centuries after Vinod Kambli. Kohli remained on 156 with Rohit Sharma on six at the end of the Day 1. Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record of most number of double centuries for India in Tests. Kohli took 238 deliveries to complete his second consecutive double hundred.

Kohli's knock was applauded by the cricketing fraternity.

6th double hundred for Virat in less than 500 days. Special players make it count and Virat Kohli is extra special. Amazing intent right from the beginning.#INDvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 3, 2017

Back to back 200s for Kohli. Called it when he had 46. Even allowing for Sri Lanka's attack, it's extraordinary. #INDvSL — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 3, 2017

He has so far played 266 balls hitting 23 boundaries.

Along with Rohit Sharma (65, 101 balls), Kohli added 135 runs for the fifth wicket as Sri Lanka never looked like getting any wickets during the session before Lakshan Sandakan induced a bottom edge off Rohit at the stroke of lunch. Rohit, who made a comeback to playing in a Test match in Nagpur, now has five consecutive scores of over 50 plus in his last five matches in longest format.

He had three successive half tons against New Zealand last year before being injured. He made a comeback with a hundred and looked good for another one before being dismissed by Sandakan.

The Indians did not take any risks yet scored 129 runs in the session as Sri Lankan pacers either bowled half-volleys on off-stump channel or drifted on the pads. They wasted the new ball as both Kohli and Rohit dispatched the loose balls with consummate ease.

The two spinners mostly bowled short with Dilruwan Perera unable to find his length. His spin bowling partner chinaman Lakshan Sandakan used more googlies but it was Rohit, who attacked more than Kohli.

He lofted Sandakan over long-off for a six and got to his half-century with another down the ground six off Perera. It was not before Kohli had pulled Lahiru Gamage towards deep mid-wicket for two runs to complete another double century in 238 balls.

