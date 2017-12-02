India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Hits Hundred No. 20, Enters 5000-Run Club

Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test ton on Day 1 of the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test ton on Day 1 of the 3rd Test vs Sri Lanka. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli reached the landmark of 5,000 runs in the five-day format on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The stylish right-hander scored his 20th Test ton with a superb knock at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Murali Vijay was the other centurion for the hosts as they dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers.. Kohli reached the 5000 Test runs mark in typical style, smashing Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal for a boundary shortly after lunch. Kohli's latest hundred was his 3rd on the trot.

Kohli became the 11th Indian to reach the milestone and the fourth quickest in terms of innings. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar is the quickest among Indian batsmen, achieving the distinction in 95 innings.

Former star opener Virender Sehwag is second at 98 innings while Sachin Tendulkar is placed third with 103 knocks.

Kohli is also the second quickest among Indian batsmen in terms of time. He needed 2,358 days to complete the feat after Rahul Dravid's 2,252 days. Sehwag is third at 2,464 days.

The India skipper is also the second youngest to reach the 5,000-run mark among Indian bastmen at 29 years and 27 days. Tendulkar tops the list among Indians at 25 years and 301 days.

(With inputs from IANS)