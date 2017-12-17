 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka: How MS Dhoni Turned The Decider Around With A Flash Of Brilliance

Updated: 17 December 2017 22:02 IST

The left-hander, who hit 12 fours and three sixes, was beaten by a tossed-up delivery from Kuldeep Yadav with MS Dhoni taking off the bails in a flash.

MS Dhoni stumped Upul Tharanga on 95. © BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni further cemented his reputation as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world after he effected a spectacular stumping in the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam. At a time when the Sri Lanka batsman were dominating the decider, Dhoni pulled off a sharp stumping to remove Upul Tharanga who was batting on 95. The left-hander, who hit 12 fours and three sixes, was beaten by a tossed-up delivery from Kuldeep Yadav with Dhoni taking off the bails in a flash. Tharanga's wicket swung the momentum in India's favor, with the visitors enduring a batting collapse. Sri Lanka, who looked set to post a big total, were eventually bundled out of 215.

Many Indian fans felt that Dhoni's flash of brilliance was the turning point of the match.

After a solid comeback from the bowlers, the Indian batting did not disappoint as opener Shikhar Dhawan's blazing century helped the hosts register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Lankans.

India rode on a 135-run partnership between Dhawan (100 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (65) to romp home in 32.1 overs.

Dhawan completed his 12th ODI hundred in 85 balls, his knock laced with 13 fours and two sixes, before taking India to their eighth consecutive ODI series victory since June 2016.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni pulled off a clever stumping to remove Upul Tharanga
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the 3rd ODI
  • India won the 3-match series 2-1
