India vs Sri Lanka: How MS Dhoni Turned The Decider Around With A Flash Of Brilliance

Mahendra Singh Dhoni further cemented his reputation as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world after he effected a spectacular stumping in the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam. At a time when the Sri Lanka batsman were dominating the decider, Dhoni pulled off a sharp stumping to remove Upul Tharanga who was batting on 95. The left-hander, who hit 12 fours and three sixes, was beaten by a tossed-up delivery from Kuldeep Yadav with Dhoni taking off the bails in a flash. Tharanga's wicket swung the momentum in India's favor, with the visitors enduring a batting collapse. Sri Lanka, who looked set to post a big total, were eventually bundled out of 215.

Many Indian fans felt that Dhoni's flash of brilliance was the turning point of the match.

The crowd didn't get to see Dhoni bat, but they did witness the match winning stumping he pulled out of nowhere! Fair enough!! #INDvSL #Dhoni — Maruf Shaikh (@marrufff) December 17, 2017

What a quick move frm MS Dhoni #stumping — Binil dhas (@BinilDhas) December 17, 2017

If you understand cricket even a little bit, you would know that Sri Lanka lost to Dhoni's stumping. #IndvSL — Money (@asardaar_) December 17, 2017

Unbelievable..Its almost 2018 and umpires are still reviewing & checking after Dhoni has appealed for a stumping ???????#IndvSL #MS_fast_as_Lighting ????



Lion to roar?? next summer @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL — Joanny Bert Gomez Jo (@joannybert) December 17, 2017

Trust @msdhoni's wicketkeeping skills when India needs a wicket, he indeed never disappoints?? Brilliant stumping! #INDvsSL — Hiru. (@DhoniFangirl) December 17, 2017

After a solid comeback from the bowlers, the Indian batting did not disappoint as opener Shikhar Dhawan's blazing century helped the hosts register a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Lankans.

India rode on a 135-run partnership between Dhawan (100 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (65) to romp home in 32.1 overs.

Dhawan completed his 12th ODI hundred in 85 balls, his knock laced with 13 fours and two sixes, before taking India to their eighth consecutive ODI series victory since June 2016.

(With inputs from AFP)