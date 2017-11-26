 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Sets New Record, Is Captain With Most Tons In A Calendar Year

Updated: 26 November 2017 12:43 IST

Kohli now has the same number of Test tons as Clive Lloyd, Mark Taylor, Gordon Greenidge, Len Hutton and Michael Hussey.

Virat Kohli has been in superb form in recent times. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday notched up his 19th century as India continued to dominate the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Kohli, who upped India's scoring rate in the final session on Day 1, was positive and didn't take too long before he got going on Day 3. Kohli now has the same number of Test tons as Clive Lloyd, Mark Taylor, Gordon Greenidge, Len Hutton and Michael Hussey. The stylish right-hander is the first captain to score 10 tons (across formats) in a calendar year. The 29-year-old also has the most centuries by an Indian skipper (12), moving ahead of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli now has 10 international hundreds in 2017.

It was his second ton of the series and fourth overall against Sri Lanka.

The hosts were 404 for three at lunch in Nagpur after resuming the day on 312-2 in reply to Sri Lanka's 205.

Kohli, 123 not out at the break, compounded Sri Lanka's misery with a dominant 183-run stand with overnight partner Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 143.

Pujara was finally bowled by paceman Dasun Shanaka a little before lunch after adding 22 to his overnight 121. Ajinkya Rahane had joined Kohli at the crease.

He took a single off fast bowler Suranga Lakmal to reach the three-figure mark to the cheers of a raucous crowd.

Pujara, who faced 362 balls after coming in to bat on day one, was happy to play second fiddle to his skipper who has hit 13 boundaries in his 161-ball stay.

A 209-run second-wicket partnership between Pujara and Murali Vijay, who made 128, had put India in the driver's seat on Saturday.

Top-ranked India are looking to go one-up in the three-Test series after the rain-hit first match ended in a draw in Kolkata.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18
