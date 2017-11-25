India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's Pre-Match Routine Has Fans 'Awwing'

It is no secret that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is extremely fond of dogs. Those following the 29-year-old on various social media networks are regularly treated to photos of his pet dog 'Bruno'. Kohli has often said he is most at peace when he spends time with Bruno. Ahead of Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, Kohli spent some time with the security dog at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded photos and a video of Kohli's playing with the dog, leaving fans delighted.

Sharing a light moment with man's best friend - Captain @imVkohli before the start of day's play. pic.twitter.com/q7KcRd5VpB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2017

Kohli's fans often request him to share photos with his pet dog. The stylish batsman obliges them, whenever he finds some time from his hectic schedule.

Hahaha this is proper domination. Love this little stud ????? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 16, 2016 at 8:34pm PDT

Bruno and me are done for the day. Time to crash. ?????? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 13, 2016 at 11:14am PDT

Family reunion ??. My two lovesss. ???? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 12, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT

Earlier in the week, Kohli grabbed headline after he complained about Team India's hectic schedule.

Asked before the 2nd Test in Nagpur if had asked for bouncy tracks, Kohli responded: "Yes (I had), because unfortunately we get only two days before we fly to South Africa after this series gets over. So we have no choice but try to be in a game situation and think of what's coming ahead of us." While the India skipper did not name the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directly, his displeasure at the scheduling aims right at the board, which has the final say on how series are finalised.

"Had we got a month off ideally, we would have done a proper preparation in a camp sort of scenario but we have to sort of make do with what we have." The Indian team will finish their limited overs engagement against the islanders on December 24 (final T20) before they fly off to South Africa on December 27.

Kohli stressed on the necessity to space out series as at times the team needs to do its preparation differently for a bigger series.

(With inputs from PTI)