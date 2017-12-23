 
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma's 35-Ball Century Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Updated: 23 December 2017 13:06 IST

Rohit Sharma displayed fearless batting as he scored 108 of his runs in boundaries alone.

Rohit Sharma scored his second T20I century vs Sri Lanka. © BCCI

India opener Rohit Sharma on Friday played a scintillating innings to notch up his second T20I hundred against Sri Lanka during the second T20 match at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. During his innings, Rohit sent the Lankan bowlers on a leather hunt as he hit 12 boundaries and 10 huge sixes and reached the coveted three-figure mark in just 35-balls. By doing so he equalled South Africa's David Miller's record of the fastest T20I century. Rohit displayed fearless batting as he scored 108 of 118 runs of his runs in boundaries alone. The Mumbai batsman fell in the 13th over as he couldn't read a Dushmantha Chameera slower ball.

Rohit's whirlwind knocked sent Twitter into frenzy as cricketers and fans praised his innings.

 

Rohit is also the only Indian to score two T20I hundreds. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina have one each. The 30-year-old Indian had smashed his third ODI double-century during the second one-dayer against Sri Lanka at Mohali early this month.

Sri Lanka used seven bowlers but nothing prevented them from Rohit's onslaught with the bat. Barring Angelo Mathews, the other six visiting bowlers were hammered by Rohit and Lokesh Rahul in equal measure.

Rahul, who ably supported Rohit, also scored his third T20I half-century in 35 balls with four boundaries and three sixes to his name.

The 165 run partnership between Rohit and Rahul is the highest partnership for India and the fourth highest overall in T20Is. During his innings Rahul hit five boundaries and eight sixes.

Riding on Rohit and KL Rahul's dominating batting display, India amassed a massive 260/5 in 20 overs and now is the placed joint-second with Australia in the list of highest T20 scores.

Other batsmen to have scored fastest T20Is internationals are Richard Levi (45 balls), Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul (46 balls) and Aaron Finch/Chris Gayle (47 balls).

