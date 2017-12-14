 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

On Rohit Sharma's Big Day, Fan Enters Field To Touch MS Dhoni's Feet

Updated: 14 December 2017 09:42 IST

Even before the 2nd ODI got underway in Mohali, the 36-year-old left his fans awestruck with his fitness levels during the team's warm-up routines.After the stretching exercises were done with, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya headed for their 100-metre sprint.

On Rohit Sharma's Big Day, Fan Enters Field To Touch MS Dhoni's Feet
A fan breached security to touch MS Dhoni's feet at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium. © BCCI

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be remembered for Rohit Sharma's record-breaking double hundred. Rohit's third career double powered the hosts to a comprehensive 141-run to level the three-match 1-1. Another image from Wednesday's match that is bound to stay with cricket lovers for a long time will be that of a teary-eyed Ritika Sajdeh celebrating her husband's historic feat. Rohit reciprocated by kissing the ring on his finger and pointing towards her. However, another interesting incident that went largely unnoticed was that of a fan entering the field of play to touch former India captain MS Dhoni's feet.

The man did exactly what he had set out to despite Dhoni's best efforts to prevent him from touching his feet. He was then escorted out by a member of the security staff who rushed out to the middle.

 

Meanwhile in Mohali #TeamIndia #INDvSL

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

This isn't the first time Dhoni has been part of such an incident during a match. There have been two previous occasions in 2017 when the sheer craze for the wicketkeeper-batsman was witnessed. A fan touched his feet during a warm-up match between India A and England in January, with a repeat at a Vijay Hazare Trophy match later in the year.

Even before the 2nd ODI got underway in Mohali, the 36-year-old left his fans awestruck with his fitness levels during the team's warm-up routines. After the stretching exercises were done with, Dhoni and Hardik Pandya headed for their 100-metre sprint.

After a casual start, Pandya looked at Dhoni to suggest the sprint wasn't all fun and games but serious business. Dhoni accelerated immediately and beat Pandya rather comfortably. The duo shared a laugh after the sprint.

 

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Dhoni fought hard with a gritty 65-run knock as pacer Suranga Lakmal ran through India's top order at Dharamsala. Dhoni hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 87-ball stay, scoring his 67th ODI fifty.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Gurunath Sharma India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • A fan entered the field of play to touch MS Dhoni's feet
  • Rohit Sharma scored a double century in the 2nd ODI
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs in the 2nd ODI in Mohali
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni Beats Hardik Pandya, 12 Years His Junior, In 100-Metre Race
Watch: MS Dhoni Beats Hardik Pandya, 12 Years His Junior, In 100-Metre Race
MS Dhoni Responds To Detractors With Defiant Display In Dharamsala
MS Dhoni Responds To Detractors With Defiant Display In Dharamsala
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For His 'No-Ball' Wicket of Upul Tharanga
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For His 'No-Ball' Wicket of Upul Tharanga
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.