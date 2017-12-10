 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Says Dharamsala Performance An Eye-Opener

Updated: 10 December 2017 18:57 IST

India collapsed to 112 all out and Sri Lanka completed the chase in just 20.4 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Says Dharamsala Performance An Eye-Opener
India captain Rohit Sharma speaks to the media after the first loss at Dharamshala © BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma conceded that his team was below par adding that the forgettable performance against Sri Lanka in the first ODI is an eye-opener for the hosts. "We were not up to the mark with the bat. 70-80 runs more and it would have been a different ball game. It is important to thrive in these conditions and come out good. It is an eye opener for all of us," said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony here after a seven-wicket loss to Lanka.

India collapsed to 112 all out and Sri Lanka completed the chase in just 20.4 overs. MS Dhoni was the lone Indian batsman who was up to the challenge, hitting a gritty 65.

Rohit said he was not surprised by Dhoni's effort. "He knows what to do in these conditions. I was not surprised. Someone batting with him would have made a big difference. There was still something in the pitch when we were bowling, but 112 was not enough runs on the board."

Asked about his ODI captaincy debut in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit said: "Not such a great experience. Nobody likes to be on the losing side. We have to focus on the coming back in two games and come as hard as possible."

Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera praised his bowlers though he thought the surface was a tough one to bat on. "Firstly we need to give 200 per cent credit to our bowlers; they did everything right for us, bowling in the right areas and right length.

"Their discipline was excellent and that was the reason for our success. This was an unplayable wicket, we did not expect this. We thought around 250-260 but when we were bowling itself we realised that we had to keep them under 220," said Perera.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dharamsala performance was an eye-opener for us, says Rohit Sharma
  • He said India were 70-80 runs short
  • India collapsed to 112 all out and SL completed the chase in 20.4 overs
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Draw First Blood, Beat Hosts By 7 Wickets In Opening ODI
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors Draw First Blood, Beat Hosts By 7 Wickets In Opening ODI
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni Takes Hosts To 112 After Dramatic Batting Collapse
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni Takes Hosts To 112 After Dramatic Batting Collapse
1st ODI Highlights, India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Beat India By 7 Wickets In Dharamsala
1st ODI Highlights, India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Beat India By 7 Wickets In Dharamsala
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.