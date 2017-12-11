 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For His 'No-Ball' Wicket of Upul Tharanga

Updated: 11 December 2017 12:52 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has a dubious record of getting wickets of no-balls, some at crucial junctures.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For His 'No-Ball' Wicket of Upul Tharanga
Jasprit Bumrah took Upul Tharanga's wicket off a no-ball in the first ODI © Twitter

Remember Jasprit Bumrah taking Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman's wicket off a no-ball in the final of the Champions Trophy in June? Zaman went on to post a match winning 114. Bumrah did it again in the first ODI with Sri Lanka, which India lost by seven wickets. Chasing a meagre 113 to win the match, Sri Lanka had lost the first wicket in the fourth over and almost lost Upul Tharanga in the sixth, had Bumrah not bowled a front-foot no- ball. Tharanga batsman went on to make 49 and took the team to the comfortable situation. Twitterati didn't spare him and trolled the bowler brutally.

Although India captain Rohit Sharma played down the no-ball, but Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas believed it was one of the turning points of the match. "I firmly believe that there were two massive moments in the game," Pothas said. "The toss was one and the no-ball to Upul Tharanga. We are suddenly 15 for three and that is a hugely different situation. We have looked at two situations where for me they sort of defined the day," he added.

Rohit felt that India's batting cost them the game. "We lost the game with the bat and not with the ball. It will be unfair to single out one individual especially a bowler. I think we as a batting group failed to tackle the situation. I wouldn't say it cost us dearly because there was not enough runs on the board," he said.

During the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, Bumrah got the better of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who edged a ball to Mahendra Singh Dhoni while batting on 3. The umpire checked the no-ball and the replays showed that the bowler had overstepped his mark.

Zaman made full use of the opportunity as he went to score his maiden ODI century and was only dismissed after scoring 111 more runs. India lost the match by a massive 180-run margin.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Rohit Gurunath Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost the first ODI by 7 wickets
  • India were bundled out for paltry 112
  • Jasprit Bumrah's took Upul Tharanga's wicket off a no-ball
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni Asks For Review Even Before Umpire Raises Finger, Gets It Bang On
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: MS Dhoni Asks For Review Even Before Umpire Raises Finger, Gets It Bang On
Jasprit Bumrah's Missing Grandfather Found Dead
Jasprit Bumrah's Missing Grandfather Found Dead
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah's Selection Is A Lesson For Youngsters, Says Rohit Sharma
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah's Selection Is A Lesson For Youngsters, Says Rohit Sharma
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.