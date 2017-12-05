Dinesh Chandimal Left Out Of Sri Lanka ODI Squad Even After Scoring Century In 3rd Test

Dinesh Chandimal, captain of the Test team, was left out of Sri Lanka's ODI squad.

Sri Lankan Test skipper Dinesh Chamdimal's fighting century against India in difficult conditions was not good enough for him to be picked for the Sri Lanka One-day International squad, named on Tuesday. Chandimal scored a gallant 164 on Monday and was the last man out in the Sri Lankan first innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, in a match which made more headlines because of pollution and air quality related issues.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka return to the side that has lost 21 one-day games this year and won just four.

Chandimal is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes.

Sri Lanka Cricket last week named Thisara Perera as one-day captain in place of Upul Tharanga.

Under Tharanga, Sri Lanka suffered three consecutive ODI whitewashes this year against South Africa, India and Pakistan.

Gunaratne returns to the side for the first time since being injured in July against India in Galle.

He will strengthen the batting order alongside the former skipper Angelo Mathews who returns having missed the last ODI series against Pakistan through injury.

Sri Lanka and India play ODIs games between December 10 and 17 in Dharmasala, Mohali and Visakhapatnam.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Chathuranga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep.

