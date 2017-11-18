 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 11 Nov 17 to 24 Dec 17

Cheteshwar Pujara Says He Loves Playing On Challenging Wickets

Updated: 18 November 2017 19:22 IST

Pujara's 52 in India's first innings score of 172 was a classic Test match batting on a tough track.

Cheteshwar Pujara Says He Loves Playing On Challenging Wickets
Pujara's 52 in India's first innings score of 172 was a classic Test match batting © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara is known for his penchant for hitting big hundreds but believes that his 52 on a seaming Eden Gardens track is more apt reflection of his strong character in adverse conditions. Pujara's 52 in India's first innings score of 172 was a classic Test match batting on a tough track. "I always love playing on challenging wickets. It suits my technique and temperament. That's where your character comes out and you feel that you are confident and can pull a team out of trouble. I try and stay strong when the wicket is difficult," Pujara said at the post-match press conference.

"In such situations, I try to motivate myself and tell myself "Today is the day where I have to stay strong and show my character'." The frequent rain interruptions had made it more difficult to consolidate as Pujara was 47 unbeaten overnight after two days of play of 165 minutes.

"It's always tough as weather is not in our hands. Test cricket is all about that when you need to learn as a batsman and bowler. It's tough for a batsman when there's a rain interruption.

"We were looking good and just got the momentum and suddenly rain interruption. Test cricket is all about that, getting adjusted to difficult conditions and wickets," said Pujara. Pujara had no complaints about the green top that has been laid for this particular Test match.

"We are ready to play on any kind of wickets. There were some help for pacers against New Zealand last time too when we played here. We are ready for any conditions." Having played county for Nottinghamshire has helped the 29-year-old immensely, he said.

"In this season, I played eight games --almost of half of the county games, four before Sri Lanka tour and four after that. It gave me lot of exposure. At the same time, I have played on many challenging wickets and as a cricketer I have learnt many things and I am improved and understood my game," he said.

Pujara was cleaned up by a beauty by Lahiru Gamage as the ball sharply cut back in and he had no answer to that delivery. "There was enough deviation in that delivery and I got out. There was enough help for fast bowlers. I was batting well apart from that particular ball. Sometimes, you have to give credit to bowlers. You have to accept it. As long as you're in the crease, you have to rotate strikes and score runs," Pujara said.

Pujara today appeared confident and said their 172 total was a decent one to win the opening cricket Test against Sri Lanka. "We are very much in the game, the wicket has got better. We have got four wickets and confident that we will try and make a game out of it," Pujara said. This was India's second lowest score against Sri Lanka in India after 167 in Chennai in December 2005 as only the second time the islanders have dismissed them below 200 in this country.

"On a challenging wicket like this, you don't always get 300-400. We might have added 30-40 more runs but I think 170 is still a decent total considering the way wicket was behaving in last two days. If we have enough number of overs, we have a chance of making the match."

The key will be to start off well tomorrow. Pujara reckons that there is still something in it for the pacers. "There's something in it for the pacers. They started well but we have fought back. Now we are very well-balanced. Hopefully tomorrow morning our fast bowlers will be fresh. If we get a couple of early wickets, then we can run through them." 

Topics : Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara India vs Sri Lanka 2017-18 Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pujara top scored for India with 52 in their first innings
  • He said that he loves playing on challenging tracks
  • He added that he tries to stay strong when the wicket is difficult
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Gritty Half-Century, Twitter Hails Him As 'Mr. Dependable'
India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Gritty Half-Century, Twitter Hails Him As 'Mr. Dependable'
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Keep India In The Hunt Against Sri Lanka
Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Keep India In The Hunt Against Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Fights On As Hosts Wobble To 74/5 On Rain-Hit Day 2
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Fights On As Hosts Wobble To 74/5 On Rain-Hit Day 2
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.