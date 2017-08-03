India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma To Return Home For Medical Check Up

Rohit Sharma, who is part of the India Test squad in Sri Lanka, will return to Mumbai for a routine medical check up the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Thursday. India is currently touring Sri Lanka for a full series - three Tests, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one Twenty 20 International. The statement also said that there was no health or fitness concerns regarding Rohit and he will join the team in Colombo on August 4. Rohit had undergone a thigh surgery in London back in November and had returned to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League which was held in April-May this year.

"The BCCI medical team confirms that batsman Mr. Rohit Sharma will undergo a scheduled medical check up, as a follow up after his recent surgery," said the BCCI in a statement. "There is no health or fitness concern and Mr. Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai later today i.e. August 3, 2017, and will rejoin the team tomorrow i.e. August 4, 2017."

The stylish right-handed batsman is yet to be a part of the playing 11 for the Test series. In the one-off warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI before the first Test, Rohit had scored 38.

Even though Rohit hasn't been part of the playing 11, he's been active on social media. Shortly after India's 304-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle, Rohit had posted a photo on Twitter where he was seen playing FIFA with Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and two others.

India are 344/3 at stumps after Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo with both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scoring centuries. India lead the three match Test series 1-0.