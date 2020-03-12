 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs South Africa 2020

 12 Mar 20 to 18 Mar 20

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Conditions In Dharamsala

Updated:12 March 2020 13:01 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Live Score, IND vs SA 1st ODI: The toss has been delayed due to wet conditions in Dharamsala, the BCCI said in a tweet.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Conditions In Dharamsala
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score: Indian players train ahead of the first ODI against South Africa. © AFP

The toss between India and South Africa has been delayed due to wet conditions in Dharamsala, with rain threatening to affect the first ODI between the two teams. India, boosted by the returns of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be looking to put the nightmares of the New Zealand tour behind them as they gear up to face South Africa in the first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Dharamsala today. However, the trio might have to wait for their international return as weather is expected to play spoilsport. According to weather reports, heavy rain is predicted for the match day. The return of Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya make India favourites going into the series but the hosts cannot afford to take South Africa lightly. Captained by Quinton de Kock, South Africa recently completed a series sweep over Australia at home and they will be coming into the tour brimming with confidence. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India Vs South Africa 1st ODI, straight from HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

  • 13:01 (IST)Mar 12, 2020

    Toss delayed due to wet conditions

    The toss has been delayed due to wet conditions in Dharamsala. An inspection will take place at 1:15 pm
  • 11:58 (IST)Mar 12, 2020

    Pandya returns!

    Hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in India colours after a long time out due to injury. Yuzvendra Chahal catches up with him in the latest episode of 'Chahal TV'. Watch:


  • 11:49 (IST)Mar 12, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    India take on South Africa in Dharamsala today for the first of three ODIs. There is a forecast of rain throughout the day, so that may spoil proceedings, but otherwise it is set to be a cracker of a match.

    India will be looking to regain their pride after a 3-0 drubbing in the ODI series in New Zealand, but will be given a major boost with Hardik Pandya returning to the side along with Shikhar Dhawan.

    The visitors, led by Quinton de Kock, will be confident after whitewashing Australia in their three-match ODI series.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 1st ODI India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs Cricket India vs South Africa 2020
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Dharamsala Weather Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In Series Opener
    India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Dharamsala Weather Report: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In Series Opener
    India vs South Africa 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs South Africa 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Preview: Weather In Focus As India Face South Africa At Dharamsala
    India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Preview: Weather In Focus As India Face South Africa At Dharamsala
    India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Photo Wearing Face Mask En Route To Dharamshala
    India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Photo Wearing Face Mask En Route To Dharamshala
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 116
    2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
    3 Australia Australia 108
    4 England England 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 06 March 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.