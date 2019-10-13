 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Wows Fans With His Juggling Act On Day 4. Watch

Updated: 13 October 2019 12:55 IST

Wriddhiman Saha followed up his brilliant one-handed catch that got rid of Theunis de Bruyn with a juggling act to help dismiss South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Wows Fans With His Juggling Act On Day 4. Watch
Wriddhiman Saha takes a juggling catch to dismiss South Africa captain Faf du Plessis © AFP

Wriddhiman Saha, after taking a one-handed stunner in the morning session, produced a juggling act to end Faf du Plessis' stubborn knock of five off 54 deliveries in Pune on Sunday. In the 24th over, Ravichandran Ashwin managed to find the inside edge of Du Plessis' bat and Wriddhiman Saha juggled the ball multiple times before diving forward to complete the catch. Soon after accounting for South Africa's captain, Ashwin foxed Dean Elgar into going for a big shot which went to Umesh Yadav at long-off.

Shreevats Goswami, former Royal Challengers Bangalore player, was full of praise for Saha for his outstanding work behind the stumps.

"No doubt that wriddhiman saha is the best keeper in the world right now ! Not saying this because he took those catches , The best regardless - period !," Goswami tweeted.

A fan tweeted that Saha's glove work is good enough to keep Rishabh Pant out of the team.

"Lol Saha doing dramatic catches to keep Pant out of the team as long as possible," the tweet read.

In the match, South Africa finished the first session on Day four at 74 for four, trailing India by 252 runs.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on on South Africa and asked the visitors to bat again after bowling them out for 275 in the first innings.

Ishant Sharma struck in the first over to remove Aiden Markram for a duck as the South African opener bagged a pair in the match. Umesh Yadav soon got Theunis de Bruyn to nick one down the leg side as Wriddhiman Saha dived to his left to complete a stunning catch.

At the time of writing this, India were six wickets away from a historic win that will give them their 11th successive Test series win at home. Australia hold the current record with 10 series win in the longest format at home.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin drew the outside edge from Faf du Plessis's bat
  • Wriddhiman Saha had to juggle the ball before diving forward to catch it
  • Saha had previously taken a stunner to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Takes One-Handed Stunner On Day 4. Watch
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Takes One-Handed Stunner On Day 4. Watch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Calls Wriddhiman Saha
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Calls Wriddhiman Saha 'World's Best Keeper' As Rishabh Pant Is Axed For 1st Test
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Preview: Wriddhiman Saha Returns As India Eye Winning Momentum In ICC Test Championship
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Preview: Wriddhiman Saha Returns As India Eye Winning Momentum In ICC Test Championship
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha To Share India A Captaincy In Four-Day Games Against South Africa A
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha To Share India A Captaincy In Four-Day Games Against South Africa A
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.