India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Takes One-Handed Stunner On Day 4. Watch

Updated: 13 October 2019 11:04 IST

India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha grabbed a stunning one-handed diving catch off Umesh Yadav's delivery to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn on the penultimate day of the second Test in Pune.

Wriddhiman Saha took an impressive catch on Day 3 as well. © BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha gave Indian cricket fans a reason to celebrate his return to Test cricket with a stunning one-handed diving catch off Umesh Yadav's delivery to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn on the penultimate day of the second Test between India vs South Africa in Pune on Sunday. It was second wicket that India took after enforcing the follow-on on Day 4 morning at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Pictures and videos of Wriddhiman Saha's incredible catch started doing rounds on the social media within no time.

South Africa were reduced to 21 for two in 5.4 overs when Umesh Yadav struck for India. Earlier, Ishant Sharma trapped Aiden Markram LBW for a duck on the second ball of the first over.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper had done something similar on the Day 3 as well when he took an impressive catch right in front of first slip off Umesh's bowling to get De Bruyn.

Saha's Indian Premier League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad had tweeted the video of the remarkable catch, captioning: "Just in case anyone missed Superman. Saha's catch yesterday.... here it is."

India are 1-0 up in the three-match home series against South Africa as they won the 1st Test in Vizag by 203 runs.

Virat Kohli and his number one-ranked Test team are currently on the top of the ICC Test Championship points table and will look to consolidate their position.

With a Test series win against South Africa, India will create a record of most number of Test series victories at home. If they manage to defeat South Africa, it will be India's 11th consecutive home Test series win.

Comments
