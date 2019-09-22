 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Virat Kohli's Kiddish Gestures Ahead Of 3rd T20I vs South Africa Leaves Fans In Awe

Updated: 22 September 2019 20:53 IST

Indian Cricket Team's official Instagram account posted a picture of Virat Kohli making kid-like gesture.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 72 off 52 balls in Mohali in the second T20I against South Africa. © AFP

Virat Kohli likes to stay competitive as soon as he steps on the ground. However, in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Indian Cricket Team's Instagram handle posted a picture of Virat Kohli making kid-like gestures. "Kids these days," the caption read.The fans flooded the comments section as they were in complete awe of the Indian skipper's gestures. In Bengaluru, Virat Kohli is eyeing to register another series win as he looks to start the home season on a positive note.

Photo Credit: Instagram

In the final T20I, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa captained by Quinton de Kock.

In the second T20I, Virat Kohli was exceptional with the bat as he brought up his 22nd T20I half-century to help India register an easy win over South Africa in Mohali.

India were tasked to chase 150 runs in 20 overs, the Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 72 and he was well-supported by Shikhar Dhawan who came back to form with a quick knock of 40. India chased down the total with an over to spare to take an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the three-match series. The first T20I was washed out due to rain in Dharamsala.

For India, Deepak Chahar was the star with the ball who finished his quota of four overs with figures of two for 22 that helped the hosts to restrict South Africa to a modest total of 149.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was captured making kid-like gestures in Bengaluru
  • India and South Africa are playing the final T20I at M Chinnaswamy
  • Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat
