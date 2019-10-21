Virat Kohli never fails to charm the Internet with his lively expressions on the field and one such reaction of the Indian captain from the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Ranchi has gone viral, courtesy the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI posted the picture on Twitter, asking the fans to caption the amusing candid photograph of the Indian skipper. Virat Kohli's funny reaction inspired a meme fest on Twitter within no time, with many relating his body posture to a rap song from the film 'Gully Boy'.

Bhag bhag bhag, Aaya Sher Aaya Sher ..!!! — RITESH PANDEY (@itsiritesh) October 21, 2019

Bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher aaya.... — Chintan Buddhadev (@chintanb) October 21, 2019

Meanwhile, some users didn't want to miss the chance to troll India head coach Ravi Shastri through Kohli's picture.

Ravi Shastri Chakna kitna khata ha ?

Itna pic.twitter.com/nWCkbaDPV6 — Bikash Upadhyaya (@bikash1632) October 21, 2019

How does Ravi react, when he sees a bottle of beer? — Zen Master (@Wee_shal) October 21, 2019

Virat Kohli after drinking water of Ravi Shastri's bottle. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2019

Some users decided to make fun of the films featuring Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, such as 'Pari' and 'Bombay Velvet'.

Kohli's reaction after Watching Bombay Velvet — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 21, 2019

Kohli is currently engaged in India's third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi. Having won Tests in Vizag and Pune, India have already clinched the three-match series and eyeing a whitewash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

This is India's record 11th Test series triumph at home.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India are ranked number one in the ICC Test team rankings and lead the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table with a huge margin.

India are leading the Test Championship table with 200 points from four Test victories in as many matches. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are placed second and third respectively with 60 points each as their two-match series in August ended in a 1-1 draw.