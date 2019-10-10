 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly's Feat As Test Captain

Updated: 10 October 2019 13:23 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Virat Kohli became only the second Test captain after MS Dhoni to lead India in 50 matches when he surpassed Sourav Ganguly.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India. © AFP

Virat Kohli, while leading India in the second Test against South Africa, surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become only the second Indian captain to lead the side in 50 Test matches. Former captain Sourav Ganguly had led India in 49 Tests from 2000 to 2005. MS Dhoni is the only other captain to lead India in 50 Tests. He had led the team in 60 Test matches from 2008 to 2014. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) took note of Virat Kohli's milestone as a Test captain and tweeted, "It will be Match No. 50 as Test Captain for @imVkohli when he takes the field in the 2nd Test against South Africa. Congratulations Skip!"

Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India with a win percent of 58. He has led India to 29 wins from 2014. Dhoni had led India to 27 wins from 60 matches while under Ganguly India won 21 Test matches.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith leads the list of most Test wins as a captain with 53 victories from 109 matches followed by Ricky Ponting (48).

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India began the World Test Championship with a clean sweep over the West Indies. They had bagged 120 points from the away series.

India began their home leg of the World Test Championship with a win over South Africa. The victory helped India consolidate their top spot in the Word Test Championship with 160 points.

India will host South Africa in the final Test in Ranchi, starting from October 19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly had led India in 49 Tests from 2000 to 2005
  • MS Dhoni is the only other captain to lead India in 50 Tests
  • Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's "Big Fan" Urges Him To Play In Pakistan, Twitter Reacts
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reveals One Thing Mohammed Shami Does Better Than Everyone Else
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reveals One Thing Mohammed Shami Does Better Than Everyone Else
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Asks Journalists To "Stop Focusing On What Rohit Sharma Is Going To Do In Tests"
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Asks Journalists To "Stop Focusing On What Rohit Sharma Is Going To Do In Tests"
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Attains Career-Best Ranking, Virat Kohli Drops Points
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Attains Career-Best Ranking, Virat Kohli Drops Points
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Thanks "Coach, Captain" After Batting Heroics In Vizag
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Thanks "Coach, Captain" After Batting Heroics In Vizag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.