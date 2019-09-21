 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Shares Picture With Rahul Dravid, Twitter Goes Gaga

Updated: 21 September 2019 14:49 IST

Rahul Dravid met Virat Kohli at India's practice session in Bengaluru ahead of the team's third T20 International against South Africa

Virat Kohli with Rahul Dravid ahead of the 3rd India vs South Africa T20I © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli tweeted a photo with former skipper Rahul Dravid ahead of the third T20I match against South Africa, causing fans to go gaga on the microblogging site. Virat Kohli shared the picture of the two of them shaking hands with an emoji of the national flag and a handshake. Rahul Dravid was visiting India's practice session in Bengaluru ahead of the team's third T20 International against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Fans lavished praise on the picture of the two cricketing greats.

"King with India's best retired cricketer," tweeted one user. "Best in their generations," read another tweet. Several users responded to the tweet saying "2 legends".

Needless to say, there were some tongue-in-cheek comments as well. "Indian Great with a Fan," wrote a user.

On Friday, the BCCI was trolled for tweeting a picture of Rahul Dravid with India coach Ravi Shastri and captioning it "When two greats of Indian Cricket meet".

The BCCI's idea of clubbing Ravi Shastri with Rahul Dravid as "greats" didn't go down well among fans on Twitter, and they flooded the post with their opinions.

Now, with Kohli's picture up with Dravid, a user tweeted "Now can say "Two of the Greats!"".

Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for the final T20I against South Africa.

The ace batsman scored an unbeaten 72 off 52 balls to help India chase down 150 with an over to go in the second match played in Mohali. In the process, he overtook Rohit Sharma as the highest run-getter in T20Is.

After the knock, Kohli also boasts of averages above 50 in all three formats of the game.

