 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma As Test Opener "Something We Wanted To Do For Long Time": Virat Kohli

Updated: 01 October 2019 15:04 IST

Rohit Sharma has been called up as opener for the first Test against South Africa at Vizag and Virat Kohli said that using him at the top of the order was something Team India has been contemplating for a while now.

While Rohit Sharma has been earmarked to open the batting for India in the Test series against South Africa starting on Wednesday, there has been talk of chances not being given to players who have impressed in the domestic circuit. Shubman Gill has been included in the squad but players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Piyank Panchal are still waiting in the wings despite piling on runs in the Ranji Trophy last year. India captain Virat Kohli said that while players will get a chance on the back of their performances, the decision to play Rohit as an opener is one that the Team India think tank wanted to try for a long time.

"This is basically an opportunity for us to do something that we wanted to do for a long time and let that particular process happen over a period of time," Virat Kohli said in a press conference ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam.

"We have given people opportunities in the past. Mayank (Agarwal) came into the system, KL (Rahul) had been there for a while, (Murali) Vijay was opening for a while so there is definitely going to be room for people to come in because of their performances," the Indian skipper said.

"We feel like because we have a test championship to look forward to and Rohit's been in the test setup for a long time, it's about providing him with the opportunity to really find his game and find that template that he really wants to in Test cricket," Kohli told reporters.

Kohli said that if Rohit Sharma found his groove as an opener, it would add more bite to the top order.

"We understand that if he does that then our batting order at the top becomes even more lethal," Kohli said.

"It's difficult to have a player like Rohit not start for you every time. This is probably the most exciting opportunity for him and us as a team as well," he added.

Piyank Panchal starred for Gujarat in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, scoring 898 runs in nine matches. Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran also made a case for a national team call up with 861 runs in six matches.

Shubman Gill, who has put in some impressive performances for India A, averages close to 70 in First Class cricket and has 1,535 runs from 15 matches.

Speaking about giving chances to new players, Virat Kohli said that it was great to have so many options ready and waiting to take their opportunities.

"People are always going to be knocking on the doors because of their performances and it is a great thing that we have so many people who are performing so consistently and are hungry to play Test cricket," Kohli said.

"I am sure in the future wherever the opportunity presents itself, they will get a chance as and when," he said.

Rohit Sharma's first audition as a Test opener did not go very well as he fell for a two-ball duck to South Africa's Vernon Philander in the practice match for Indian Board President's XI.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma will open the batting in Test series vs South Africa
  • Virat Kohli said the team think tank wanted to try this for a long time
  • He said Rohit Sharma can make the batting lineup even more lethal
Related Articles
Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn
Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn't Achieve
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Fails As Opener As Practice Match Ends In Draw
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Fails As Opener As Practice Match Ends In Draw
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled On Twitter After Scoring A Duck In Practice Game
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled On Twitter After Scoring A Duck In Practice Game
India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman Hopes Rohit Sharma Won
India vs South Africa: VVS Laxman Hopes Rohit Sharma Won't Make Same Mistakes He Did As Test Opener
Rohit Sharma Should Get More Chances In Test Cricket, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Rohit Sharma Should Get More Chances In Test Cricket, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.