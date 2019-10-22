India completed a 3-0 series whitewash against South Africa on Tuesday with a thumping win in the third Test in Ranchi. There were brilliant performances with the bat from the likes of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and captain Virat Kohli while the bowling unit denied any chance for South Africa to pose a threat throughout the series. Team India players as well as former players like batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to comment on the comprehensive series win.

"So proud of this amazing team and the hard work which is put in day in and day out. Onwards and upwards," Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Very assertive and clinical, that's how I would like to put it across this entire month. Extremely happy to be part of incredible Indian team," tweeted Rohit Sharma, who finished as the top run scorer in the series with 529 runs.

Playing for the first time as an opener in the longest format of the game, he scored twin centuries in the first match in Vizag and signed off with a maiden Test double ton in the final match.

Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in Ranchi, wrote: "With great teamwork, come great victories."

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the team for an "outstanding display of cricket".

"Outstanding display of cricket by India to win the series 3-0. Very good to see all batsmen contribute & the wickets getting shared between the pacers & spinners. Dominating start to the World Test Championship," he tweeted.

Other team members also celebrated the win on the microblogging site.

"Outstanding team effort boys. What a great way to keep going strong in the World Test Championship with a 3-0," top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

"What an amazing series win. Great effort by the bowlers and batsman. Proud to be a part of this team," fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who was in fine wicket-taking form throughout the series, tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished the series as the top wicket-taker with 15 scalps to his name, tweeted: "Freedom series done and dusted, off to Bengaluru now for the #VijayHazareTrophy. Stay committed to the course and the course will stay with you."

The series win means India maintained their perfect record in the World Test Championships. They are currently table toppers, sitting comfortably above New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who are in second and third place respectively.