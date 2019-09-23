Virat Kohli has been warned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and handed one demerit point for inappropriate physical contact with a player during the third T20I against South Africa on Sunday. Virat Kohli had made physical contact with South Africa bowler Beuran Hendricks while taking a run in the fifth over of India's innings. According to a release from ICC, Virat Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

"Virat Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match," ICC said in a media release.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the third offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016," the release added.

Virat Kohli now has three demerit points. He had got one demerit point in a Test match against South Africa on January 15, 2018 and one against Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action during the three match Test series against South Africa starting on October 2.