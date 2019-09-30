Virat Kohli looked in fine touch as he middled the ball to perfection during a practice session ahead of the Test series against South Africa, starting from October 2 in Vizag. Virat Kohli played a range of shots during the practice session, which included front foot defence shots to cover drives. Virat Kohli was also seen perfecting his leaves during the practice session. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video on Twitter.

Kohli notched up the scores of an unbeaten 79 and 9 runs during the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa.

As a captain, Kohli will have a chance to lead India to a second consecutive Test series win in the World Test Championship. India bagged 120 points from their two-Test series against the West Indies.

Kohli has featured in 79 Tests for India, accumulating 6,749 runs at an average of 53.14. He also holds 25 centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name in the longest format. The 30-year-old has a high score of 243 in this format.

In his last Test appearance, which came against the West Indies, Kohli failed to score a century. But he will be looking to make the most of the home conditions against South Africa.

India's Test series against South Africa will conclude on October 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.