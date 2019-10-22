Virat Kohli was all praise for Team India after the hosts destroyed the visiting South Africans in the third Test to complete a 3-0 series whitewash . Following the win in Pune, which helped India clinch the series by taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, as India set a new world of 11 consecutive series win at home, the hosts made easy work of South Africa in Ranchi as well. After the clean sweep, Virat Kohli backed his record-breaking team to not just dominate in home conditions , but also "win anywhere in the world".

"Even not with much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world. We can win anywhere -- England, Australia, South Africa, good things are going to follow," said the Indian captain during the post-match presentation ceremony.

India wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash as South Africa were bowled out for 133 in the second innings in the third Test in Ranchi.

After India posted a mammoth 497/9 on the scoreboard thanks to Rohit Sharma's maiden double Test century and Ajinkya Rahane's ton, South Africa folded for 162 in the first innings and Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on.

South Africa were close to suffering the ignominy of being bowled out twice in one day, but survived yesterday's onslaught from the Indian bowlers by the skin of their teeth.

"Really proud of the whole team to be honest. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game, we wanted to win and do the difficult things. It all starts from the mind. It's amazing to see the mindset of the team, it's been a brilliant series for us. To be the best side in the world, you need to be multi-dimensional," Virat Kohli said.

While spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja got the job done in the series, the real revelation was India's pace attack. The likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were almost unplayable at times and caused havoc for the South African batsmen.

Shami was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps to his name -- as much as Jadeja, Yadav was not far behind with 11 wickets.

"Spin was always a strength, batting was never a problem for us. Fast bowling was very good and then young bowlers came in. Ishant was the only experienced bowler in the lot. The fielders started working hard as well. The catching has been brilliant as well. It's great to see when you operate in such a way," added the Indian skipper.