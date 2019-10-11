 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Virat Kohli Explains How Captaincy Has Made Him Better Player. Must Watch

Updated: 11 October 2019 22:00 IST

Virat Kohli recorded his 7th Test double century before declaring India's first innings on 601/5 in Pune.

Virat Kohli scored a career-best 254 not out against South Africa on Friday. © Twitter @BCCI

Virat Kohli hit 254, his career-best score, and overtook Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs to put India in control of the second Test against South Africa on Friday. Riding on Kohli's 254 not out, India heaped misery on the visitors, amassing 601/5 before declaring the innings. Kohli was over the moon as he went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag by scoring a record 7th Test double hundred, the highest by an Indian. "Feels great it's a nice little thing to get along in your career, to get most number of double hundreds," Kohli told BCCI.tv.

Virat Kohli then pointed out that the responsibility of leading the team motivates him to become a better player. 

"I struggled to get big scores initially but then as soon as I became captain then you invariably just think about the team all the time, you can't just think about your game. In that process you end up batting more than you can imagine that's been the mindset for a long time now." 

"It's difficult but if you keep thinking (about the) team then you push yourselves in situations you can't otherwise. That's the key in hot and humid, testing conditions you think about the team and you end up batting 3-4 hours more," Kohli added.

After Kohli pulverised the South African bowling, the Indian fast bowlers tightened the hosts' grip on the match by removing Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma cheaply.

At the close of play on Day Two, South Africa 36/3, trailing India by 565 runs.

India, who lead the 3-match series 1-0, are just a win away from beating the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 254, his career-best score
  • Virat Kohli overtook Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs
  • Riding on Virat Kohli's 254 not out, India heaped misery on South Africa
