Virat Kohli led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 72 as India chased down a 150-run target with an over to spare in the second T20 International against South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday. With this, India took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series as the series-opener was washed out in Dharamsala. Virat Kohli achieved many milestones during India's victory as he became the top scorer in T20I cricket with 2,441 runs and reached record highest 22 half-centuries in the shortest format.

The 30-year-old batsman also achieved an average of above 50 in all three formats again in his career.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi heaped praise on Kohli, calling him a "great player"

Afridi retweeted the ICC's post and wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world."

Tests: 53.14

ODIs: 60.31

T20Is: 50.85



Virat Kohli once again averages over 50 in all three international formats pic.twitter.com/3R8GnYwtvE — ICC (@ICC) September 18, 2019

Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world. https://t.co/OoDmlEECcu — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 18, 2019

Kohli surpassed Rohit Sharma's record and became the leading run-scorer in the T20I. He is the only contemporary batsman who has an average of above 50 in all three formats.

Needing 150 to win, the visitors got off to a solid start despite losing Rohit Sharma a tad early in the chase. Kohli then added 61 runs with Shikhar Dhawan for the 2nd wicket to put India in a commanding position.

Dhawan, who made 40 off 31 deliveries, fell to a spectacular catch by an airborne David Miller at long-on with Tabraiz Shamsi getting the breakthrough.

But Kohli stood firm to see the team home with Shreyas Iyer, on 16 as he hit the winning four, at the other end.

India will face South Africa in the second T20I at Bengaluru on September 22.