India vs South Africa, 2019

Team India To Be Present At Virat Kohli Stand Unveiling

Updated: 09 September 2019 16:48 IST

India will host South Africa for three T20 Internationals and as many Tests, starting on Sunday in Dharamsala.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is back after being rested for the West Indies tour. © AFP

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will be unveiling a stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday and the entire team will be there to witness the momentous occasion. Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary confirmed that the boys will be present at the unveiling ceremony which will take place at the Weightlifting Auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. "The boys will be there when DDCA unveils the stand in Kohli's name. The boys are assembling in the capital on Thursday before heading to Dharamsala on Friday," the functionary said.

Kohli and boys play Quinton de Kock's men in the opening game of the T20I series on Sunday before moving to Mohali for the second match that will be played on September 18. The final game is to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on September 22.

The Proteas have already arrived in the country and after the disappointment of the World Cup, they are looking to start afresh with de Kock named skipper for the T20I series in place of Faf du Plessis.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has already made his excitement known on Twitter as he wrote: "Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again."

The Indians have rested the senior pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back after being rested for the West Indies tour. 

The team management, as well as the senior selection committee, has been very cautious in managing the workload of the players.

The T20I series will be followed by three Tests, which will see South Africa begin their campaign in the World Test Championship. The first Test is in Visakhapatnam (October 2-6), the second one in Pune (October 10-14) and the third one in Ranchi (October 19-23).

