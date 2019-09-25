India lost the third T20 International to South Africa by nine wickets as the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. While newly-appointed T20 captain Quinton de Kock led South Africa from the front with an unbeaten 79-run knock, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed everyone's attention with his peculiar celebration of Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal . After removing Shikhar Dhawan in the eighth over, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took his shoe off and acted to make a phone call with it.

The images and videos of Tabraiz Shamsi's shoe celebration went viral on social media within no time.

The 29-year-old South African spinner issued an explanation of his bizarre celebration in a tweet on Wednesday.

"No disrespect... only love, enjoyment and entertainment! Asked the big man why he didn't give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol," Shamsi tweeted.

Asked the big man why he didnt give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol #DefinitelyWokeMeUp #GottaHaveSomeFunAtWork pic.twitter.com/wdLWN5ks9p — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 24, 2019

After winning the toss, captain Virat Kohli opted to bat at a chase-friendly venue. Shikhar Dhawan remained the top-scorer for India with 36 runs as India managed to score a below-par 134/9 in 20 overs.

Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets for South Africa, while Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks chipped in with two wickets each.

De Kock then smashed a 52-ball 79 to help South Africa chase down 140 with three overs to spare.

India will next face South Africa in a three-match Test series, which will start the visitor's ICC Test Championships campaign in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

The number-one ranked Indian Test team is currently on the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 120 points, thanks to a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies in August.