 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019

South Africa Look To Pick Brains Of IPL Regulars Ahead Of India T20Is: Rassie Van Der Dussen

Updated: 12 September 2019 10:07 IST

Vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen said South Africa will bank on IPL regulars Quinton de Kock and David Miller to lead by example in the tough series in India.

South Africa Look To Pick Brains Of IPL Regulars Ahead Of India T20Is: Rassie Van Der Dussen
Rassie van der Dussen impressed in the 50-over World Cup. © AFP

South Africa have put their focus on the shortest format after a dismal show in the 50-over World Cup. En route to the 2020 T20 World Cup, the Quinton de Kock-led side will take on India in a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday in Dharamsala. Vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen said South Africa will bank on IPL regulars Quinton de Kock and David Miller to lead by example in the tough series in India. "Quinton and David have played a lot of cricket in India. We will look to feed off them and ask them a lot of questions about the conditions, the kind of bowlers we would be facing so we can quickly adapt against a strong side like India," Rassie van der Dussen said in a media interaction.

De Kock will captain the team in the absence of Faf du Plessis, who will be in India for the Test series. Van der Dussen, who impressed in the 50-over World Cup in an otherwise forgettable tournament for the Proteas, has been elevated to vice-captaincy less than a year after he made his international debut.

"We have had two tough training sessions since we have been here and two more are coming up. It has been pretty hot and humid, pretty much like Durban. It is definitely an advantage that we came here a week before the first game." Van der Dussen feels captaincy will only make de Kock a better player.

"Quinton is one of those guys who leads by example. He doesn't say a lot but when he speaks he says really valuable things. He has won a lot of games for South Africa and everyone respects him for that. I am sure the captaincy band around his arm will bring more out of him," said de Kock's deputy.

India hammered South Africa at home in the Test series played four years ago but lost the T20 and ODI series. One of the T20s was at the scenic HPCA Stadium and South Africa won the game by seven wickets.

"We have had a look at the conditions, Proteas beat India by seven wickets the last time here. It will be a good wicket to bat on. The boundaries are 65 metres all around, they are not really big. We know what India are going to throw at us and we will prepare accordingly," said the 30-year-old from Pretoria.

South Africa have regrouped for the first time since the disappointing World Cup campaign and the players are raring to go, said va der Dussen.

"Last time, we were together at the World Cup. It was a disappointing showing by the team. But now it is a fresh start, we have a new coaching staff. We have spoken a lot about in the last few days how we want to be as a team. We have got a few new faces so it always brings the energy up.

"India are one of the strongest teams in the world, especially in home conditions. They have played some cricket recently against the West Indies. It gives us the advantage of looking at the players and what they are likely to do. We have been off for a while as a team and guys are fresh and raring to go," van der Dussen added.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India India Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock Hendrik Erasmus van der Dussen Rassie van der Dussen
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa have put their focus on the shortest format
  • They will take on India in a three-match T20 International series
  • Vice-captain said team will bank on IPL regulars during tough series
Related Articles
"Want To Focus On The T20 World Cup And Win That," Says Hardik Pandya
"Want To Focus On The T20 World Cup And Win That," Says Hardik Pandya
Watch: Hardik Pandya Pokes Fun At Brother Krunal Pandya After "Almost Knocking Head Off"
Watch: Hardik Pandya Pokes Fun At Brother Krunal Pandya After "Almost Knocking Head Off"
Watch: Krunal Pandya "Gets Into The Groove" Ahead Of South Africa Series
Watch: Krunal Pandya "Gets Into The Groove" Ahead Of South Africa Series
Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
Faf Du Plesis Has Done Great Things But We Need To Look At Future, Says South Africa Team Director
"Concerned About KL Rahul
"Concerned About KL Rahul's Form", Rohit Sharma Can Be Considered As Test Opener, Says MSK Prasad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.