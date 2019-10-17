 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly To Skip Ranchi Test For ISL Inauguration

Updated: 17 October 2019 16:46 IST

Sourav Ganguly said he will have to be present for the inauguration of this edition of the Indian Super League in Kerala on October 20.

BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly To Skip Ranchi Test For ISL Inauguration
Sourav Ganguly will officially take over as the new BCCI chief on October 23. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president-elect Sourav Ganguly was keen to go and spend time with the Indian players as they gear up to play the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi from October 19, but he had to cancel the plan as he will have to be present for the inauguration of this edition of the Indian Super League in Kerala on October 20. "Wanted to go to Ranchi, but won't get time as I have to inaugurate this edition of the Indian Super League as I'm now the face of ISL and shot for them. So, I will be attending the opening ceremony in Kerala," Ganguly said.

Even though the Test is to be played from October 19 till October 23, Ganguly will be heading to Mumbai from Kochi as he will officially take over as the new BCCI chief at the board headquarter on October 23.

While Ganguly has stepped down from his position as mentor of Delhi Capitals, he is set to continue shooting for the reality show Dadagiri and will also be doing endorsements.

"I will continue doing only (Bengali TV show) Dadagiri and endorsements, rest all stopped. Commentary, article writing and IPL, I'll stop doing all this now. I've already quit Delhi Capitals and conveyed it to them. It's a huge responsibility and the first task would be to form various committees by calling Apex Council meeting," he pointed.

On his committee with ISL team ATK, Ganguly said that he hasn't spoken to them in recent times and will do so soon.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Indian Super League
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ganguly was keen to go and spend time with the Indian players
  • India will play the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi
  • Ganguly will have to be present for the inauguration of the ISL 2019-20
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Says India-Pakistan Bilateral Cricket Needs Approval From Prime Ministers Of Both Countries
Sourav Ganguly Says India-Pakistan Bilateral Cricket Needs Approval From Prime Ministers Of Both Countries
Sourav Ganguly To Discuss MS Dhoni
Sourav Ganguly To Discuss MS Dhoni's Future With Selectors On October 24
Sourav Ganguly Backs India To Do Well In Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly Backs India To Do Well In Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly Seeks Harbhajan Singh
Sourav Ganguly Seeks Harbhajan Singh's Support Ahead Of New Innings As BCCI President
Virat Kohli Gets Backing Of Sourav Ganguly To Turn Things Around And Win ICC Events
Virat Kohli Gets Backing Of Sourav Ganguly To Turn Things Around And Win ICC Events
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.