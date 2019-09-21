 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Wants Youngsters To "Build Confidence For T20 World Cup"

Updated: 21 September 2019 17:46 IST

Shikhar Dhawan reckons that the youngsters should be given a longer run that will help them settle in the Indian squad before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 40 runs in the second T20I against South Africa. © Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan came back to form with a quickfire 40 against South Africa in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) in Mohali on Wednesday. Ahead of the third and final T20I, Dhawan said that the youngsters should use the limited overs series as platform for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year. Virat Kohli had already said that the youngsters will have to cement their place in the squad in the four-to-five opportunities they get before the T20 World Cup.

Dhawan mentioned that Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar have been exceptional with the ball for India.

"Washington is bowling really good, giving us the breakthroughs and also choking the batsmen. He has got very good control and variety as well. Even Deepak Chahar, he swings the ball both ways and at the same time, he has pace as well. It is the perfect platform for them to perform and build the confidence for the T20 World Cup," Dhawan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dhawan further added that he hopes the youngsters will get a longer run as it takes time for the new comers to show their skills.

"(While) trying out youngsters, it is good to give them a good run because when new players come in, it takes time for them to express themselves. Young boys are taking these opportunities with both hands. I am sure the team management will give them a longer run," Dhawan said.

Dhawan also elucidated that senior players in the team are always there to help youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Pant took international cricket by storm as he became the only Indian wicketkeeper to register a century in England and Australia. However, Pant's shot selection in the last few games have been heavily criticised by fans and cricket pundits.

"Any time, any youngster wants to discuss something with us, we are always open to help them, always there for them. For senior players like us, say someone like Rishabh comes in to bat or Shreyas coming in, we make sure we do the communication with them and make sure they are comfortable and not nervous. We make them think what is needed at that particular moment," Dhawan added.

The left-hander said that even while batting with India skipper Virat Kohli or vice-captain Rohit Sharma, he follows the same method of communicating with the batsman at the other end.

Dhawan added: "That's what we do even when I am batting with Rohit or Virat, we keep discussing and that is very important. Communication is very, very important."

Dhawan, who's World Cup campaign ended with a thumb injury was looking out of touch on his comeback in the West Indies but he looked fluent in his knock in Mohali on Wednesday.

"I have been playing well. I got a break and came back and even in West Indies, I didn't score many runs, but I was middling the ball nicely. For me, it's normal, it happens, four-five innings can go here and there. I know that my process is very strong, I am a keen observer of whatever I am doing," Dhawan concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

  • Shikhar Dhawan wants youngsters to build confidence before T20 World Cup
  • Dhawan scored a fluent knock of 40 against South Africa in Mohali
  • India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I
