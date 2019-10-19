 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Becomes 296th Cricketer To Represent India In Tests

Updated: 19 October 2019 12:17 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem was included into the Indian playing XI in place of Ishant Sharma, who has been rested for the ongoing third and final Test against South Africa.

India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Becomes 296th Cricketer To Represent India In Tests
Shahbaz Nadeem was roped in for the final Test in place of injured Kuldeep Yadav. © Twitter

Shahbaz Nadeem, left-arm Jharkhand spinner,  on Saturday became the 296th player to represent India in Test cricket. Nadeem was included into the Indian playing XI in place of Ishant Sharma, who has been rested for the ongoing third and final Test against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here. On Friday, he was roped in the India squad as a cover for left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who suffered a shoulder injury. However, the inclusion of the slow left-arm orthodox bowler comes as a no surprise as he has been a consistent performer in the domestic and India A circuit.

So far, Nadeem has 424 first-class wickets in 110 games. He has also played 64 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which he scalped 42 wickets.

The 30-year-old has a distinctive record of taking more than 50 wickets across two successive editions of the Ranji Trophy -- 51 and 56 dismissals in 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons respectively.

In last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture between Rajasthan and Jharkhand, Nadeem set a new List A cricket record of taking eight wickets for ten runs from 10 overs.

He has been a regular part of India A squads, and had good returns in each of his last three series in the longer format, all with India A. He took seven wickets in two matches against England Lions in February. When India A travelled to West Indies in July-August, he played in two of the three first-class fixtures, taking 15 wickets. He performed well against South Africa A at home too last month, with eight wickets in two matches at 16.75.

In October last year, he was named in India's T20I squad for their series against the West Indies. However, he didn't get a chance to play for the national side.

And as India skipper Virat Kohli said at the toss, it's a "dream debut" for Nadeem to get his maiden international opportunity, that too in his home town.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Shahbaz Nadeem Shahbaz Nadeem
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nadeem was included into the Indian playing XI in place of Ishant Sharma
  • On Friday, he was roped in the India squad as cover for Kuldeep Yadav
  • Shahbaz Nadeem became the 296th player to represent India in Test cricket
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Added To India Squad For Ranchi Test Against South Africa
India vs South Africa: Shahbaz Nadeem Added To India Squad For Ranchi Test Against South Africa
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem Breaks List A Bowling World Record With Historic Spell
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem Breaks List A Bowling World Record With Historic Spell
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy
Injured Ravichandran Ashwin Ruled Out Of Deodhar Trophy
Ranji Trophy: Ton-Up Karun Nair Puts Karnataka Ahead, Shahbaz Nadeem Shines For Jharkhand
Ranji Trophy: Ton-Up Karun Nair Puts Karnataka Ahead, Shahbaz Nadeem Shines For Jharkhand
New Zealand Take On Board President
New Zealand Take On Board President's XI In Tour Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.